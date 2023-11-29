5 opponents for Logan Paul's United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul will be on WWE SmackDown this Friday to determine his next opponent for the United States Championship. The Maverick won the title from Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Since winning the title in Riyadh, Paul has brought many new eyes to the title. The social media megastar has taken the championship with him to talk shows, sporting events, and some other places we can’t discuss here.

His next challenger will definitely be looking to take the title off of him as soon as they get the opportunity. That being said, let’s look at five opponents for Logan Paul’s United States Championship on WWE SmackDown:

#5. Austin Theory is a former United States Champion

Austin Theory arguably had an underrated run as the United States Champion. He successfully retained the title against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Edge, and John Cena. Theory dropped the title to Rey Mysterio in the summer of 2023 and has yet to reclaim it.

Being a former United States Champion himself, Theory can challenge Logan Paul for the title on WWE SmackDown this Friday. WWE under Triple H has done many heel-versus-heel matches, and this one in particular has the potential to be great.

#4. Dragon Lee is a rising superstar on WWE SmackDown

Those who are familiar with Dragon Lee’s work in Mexico, NJPW, and AEW know just how good he is between the ropes. The second-generation wrestler has already had some incredible matches on WWE SmackDown in 2023.

What’s more, Lee is endorsed by WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio himself as the future of Lucha Libre. The former NXT star can potentially have a great match against Logan Paul for the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown.

#3. Kevin Owens has a bitter history with Logan Paul

Kevin Owens is one of the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The Prizefighter is also one of the most consistent superstars on both Raw and SmackDown. Owens was brought to the blue brand by General Manager Nick Aldis as Jey Uso’s replacement.

Owens and Paul could feud over the United States Title. It’s been a long time since KO last won a singles title in WWE. Plus, his past history with the Maverick could be tied into a potential storyline between the two in 2024.

#2. AJ Styles needs a proper feud in 2024

AJ Styles needs no introduction. The Phenomenal One has been out of action since the lead-up to Fastlane 2023. Styles was supposed to team up with John Cena against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, but was sent to the hospital by The Bloodline.

Ideally, Styles would focus on The Bloodline after he returns to WWE SmackDown. That being said, the former WWE Champion can be a legitimate first feud for Logan Paul for the United States Championship before his eventual meet-up with The Bloodline.

#1. LA Knight can answer the challenge

It took CM Punk and Randy Orton to dethrone LA Knight as WWE’s top merchandise seller in 2023. That says a lot about the popularity of the Megastar. Knight is someone who’s already paid his dues, and it’s only a matter of time before he gets his first singles gold on the main roster.

Triple H can build a lengthy program between LA Knight and Logan Paul by having the Megastar show up as Knight’s first opponent, only for one of the four superstars mentioned above to interrupt him. The angle could lead to a match between Knight and Paul at WrestleMania 40.

Which superstar would you like to see challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below!

