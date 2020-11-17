5 Directions for Randy Orton after losing the WWE Championship on RAW

Just days prior to Survivor Series 2020, WWE pulled a huge swerve on its fans and crowned a brand new WWE Champion in Drew McIntyre. Having initially lost the title to Randy Orton at this year's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, McIntyre, on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, became a two-time champion.

After initially teasing a match with Roman Reigns when appearing on last week's SmackDown, Drew McIntyre is now set for a colossal clash against The Big Dog. In what promises to be a mouthwatering Champion vs. Champion match between the WWE and Universal Champion, McIntyre and Reigns are surely expected to bring the fight to one another in the main event of Survivor Series.

But, where does this leave Randy Orton at?

After feuding with Drew McIntyre for months and having failed to capture the WWE Championship on numerous occasions, The Viper finally got his hands on his 14th World Title at Hell in a Cell. After a reign that lasted for just 22 days, Randy Orton now finds himself in a bizarre situation, having gone from the main event spot to not even being featured on the Survivor Series card at this time.

With that being said, there are still a few options open for The Viper, despite a severely underwhelming 14th WWE World Championship reign. This article lists 5 things Randy Orton could do after losing the WWE Title to Drew Mcintyre.

#5. Randy Orton interferes in the Survivor Series main event

Randy Orton could still get involved at Survivor Series

The Survivor Series main event will feature two of the biggest Superstars in WWE today, as Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns get set for a huge all-champions clash. In what promises to be one of the most hyped-up matches in modern WWE history, the match could even reach the iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock levels, per Triple H.

Rightfully so, both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have been quite dominant as their respective brand champions and it's definitely going to be a big ask for either man to lose clean at Survivor Series. Judging by Randy Orton's antics, The Viper could decide to get involved in the Survivor Series showdown between the two and possibly cost McIntyre the match, in order to get back at the WWE Champion.