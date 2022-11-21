5 directions for Sami Zayn following WWE Survivor Series 2022: A dishonored Uce, a reunion with an old friend

Sami Zayn will be battling alongside The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

The Bloodline will be facing The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens in a WarGames match at the premium live event on November 26th. Sami has already guaranteed a victory for The Bloodline, and Jey Uso argued with him about it on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown.

It is only a matter of time before the underlying tensions within the group come to a boil, and it could very much happen at the premium live event next weekend. Listed below are five potential directions and feuds for Sami following WWE Survivor Series.

#5. Sami Uso

Roman Reigns recently suggested that he will change Sami's name to Sami Uso to spite Jey if he doesn't work things out with the Honorary Uce. The Tribal Chief may be compelled to do so if Sami leads The Bloodline to victory in the WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Sami guaranteed a win for The Bloodline on SmackDown and will have to come through for the team at the PLE.

#4. Solo and Sami challenge The Usos

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa have already teamed up together on SmackDown. The duo demolished Ricochet and Madcap Moss on the September 30th edition of the blue brand.

Sikoa is currently serving as The Enforcer of The Bloodline but may want some gold of his own. The Usos have set the record for the longest-reigning Tag Team Champions in the history of WWE. It would be an entertaining storyline if Sami and Solo were the ones to take the titles away from them.

#3. A dishonored Uce

I really hope KO is healthy enough to take part in this... Sami Zayn guaranteeing WarGames for The Bloodline tells me he's gonna be the one that loses it for them and that's gonna lead to him being kicked out.I really hope KO is healthy enough to take part in this... #SmackDown Sami Zayn guaranteeing WarGames for The Bloodline tells me he's gonna be the one that loses it for them and that's gonna lead to him being kicked out. I really hope KO is healthy enough to take part in this... #SmackDown

The Honorary Uce's guarantee could potentially backfire in a major way AT WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The Bloodline could turn their backs on Sami Zayn if he is the reason for their loss at the WarGames match.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have already teased removing Sami from the stable, and it will be interesting to see if it finally happens on November 26th at the TD Garden in Boston.

#2. A family feud

#Smackdown Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso’s handshake caused Jey Uso to crack, again Sami Zayn & Jimmy Uso’s handshake caused Jey Uso to crack, again 😭😭😭 #Smackdown https://t.co/o4XdsBTse8

Jey Uso could potentially decide he has had enough of Sami Zayn at the premium live event. There will be multiple opportunities for Jey to hit Zayn with a cheap shot during the WarGames match.

The Tribal Chief has instructed Jey and Sami to work things out, but that doesn't mean they will listen. Reigns forced Jey to acknowledge him by attacking Jimmy Uso until he quit to spare his brother at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020. Jey may finally decide to leave The Bloodline behind and attack Sami at WarGames.

#1. A reunion with an old friend

anna @annacdemarco the kevin owens and sami zayn storyline will always be one of my favorite things in wwe

no matter the roles or position they take, it always delivers the kevin owens and sami zayn storyline will always be one of my favorite things in wweno matter the roles or position they take, it always delivers

Kevin Owens was named as the final superstar on Sheamus' team for the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. KO and Sami Zayn had a storied history before arriving in the company and have established a rivalry in front of the WWE Universe as well.

Owens approached Sami during a recent edition of RAW and told him to get a new shirt while he was repping The Bloodline. Only time will tell if Sami follows his old friend/ bitter rival's advice.

