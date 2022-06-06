5 directions for Seth Rollins after WWE Hell in a Cell

Seth Rollins will not be happy after Hell in a Cell 2022. Sunday saw him take a third consecutive loss to Cody Rhodes despite the latter nursing a severe injury.

The Seth Rollins saga has now reached a point where he has a lot to consider. Since WrestleMania 38, he's been caught in a feud with Rhodes. Rollins lost at Hell in a Cell after losing at WrestleMania and WrestleMania Backlash. He'll be keen to put the last few months' events behind him.

Now that The American Nightmare will be out recovering, The Visionary will need to do something new. On the surface, it doesn't look like he can do anything as high-profile as what he has been doing on RAW the last few months. However, good booking can give him some great direction for the upcoming months.

On that note, here are five possible directions for Seth Rollins after Hell in a Cell:

#5. Feuding with AJ Styles

The gloves will be off if this feud happens again!

One of the many similarities between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles is that they've both lost three times in a row to the same opponent this year. Cody Rhodes and Edge have had their numbers since WrestleMania 38.

Both feuds seem to be over at this moment. WWE booking both Rollins and Styles to battle wouldn't be the worst. The last time the two locked horns, The Architect was a champion babyface, and The Phenomenal One was a villain. Fast-forward to the present day, and everyone would love to see the roles reversed.

#4. Joining The Judgment Day

What's better than one visionary? Two of them!

Edge has gone on record to say he created The Judgment Day because he's a visionary and has plans for the show. If this seems quite similar to the days of The Monday Night Messiah, you're not wrong.

How has no one brought up the possibility of Rollins joining hands with Edge? Both men are heel leaders who want change and will do anything to accomplish their visions. Rollins joining The Judgment Day would add a much-needed spark to the group and establish them as a significant force.

#3. Interrupting Bobby Lashley's quest to become world champion

Bobby Lashley defeated MVP & Omos at Hell in a Cell and suggested he wanted a world title match down the road. Lashley vs. Roman Reigns is an exciting prospect, but he could run into another roadblock in Seth Rollins.

Think about it: Rollins had his chance against Reigns and came close to victory. The Tribal Chief preserved his title by getting himself disqualified, which meant The Visionary got a psychological win. If Lashley declares he wants to become world champion, Rollins could interrupt him and tell him to get in line.

A short feud between the two would be money. Whoever prevails should face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at SummerSlam. It'd also give the two stars the chance to present a big fight to the WWE Universe.

#2. Become Riddle's tag team partner and begin a slow face turn

Rollins aiding Riddle to beat The Usos would be poetic!

Riddle has now lost two tag team partners to injury thanks to the actions of The Bloodline. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura were injured in their battles with The Usos, leading to Riddle tasting defeat in matches he should've won.

While we all love our Bro and want him to teach Jimmy & Jey Uso a lesson, he can't do that alone. Enter Seth Rollins, someone who has had issues with The Bloodline. He could agree to help Riddle overcome the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

A team of Rollins & Riddle would be a revelation to behold. The ever-smiling scooter-riding superstar and the cackling Visionary is a pairing WWE needs to explore at some point. It could also lead to a slow face turn for the latter if they dethrone The Usos.

#1. Challenging to win the Money in the Bank briefcase

Money in the Bank is taking place in a couple of weeks, and WWE is likely to begin the build for it immediately. A couple of superstars could do great with the briefcase in their hands, but we can't put any of them over Seth Rollins.

Everyone is aware of the history between Rollins and the Money in the Bank briefcase. The last time he won the briefcase, Rollins created history by cashing it in at WrestleMania, embarking on a critically-acclaimed world title run. Having Seth win Money in the Bank would be a great booking, allowing him to bounce back after his loss at Hell in a Cell.

The former world champion is already a dangerous presence on the roster, but he'd be the most feared person in WWE with the contract in his hand. Given his calculative approach and knack for picking his spot, we're willing to bet he'll be successful should he win MITB.

