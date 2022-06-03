5 possible directions for Solo Sikoa on WWE's main roster 

Solo Sikoa is one of the most exciting prospects on NXT 2.0. He debuted with the brand in November of last year, not long after the shift from the black and gold era to its current presentation.

In that time, Solo has made an impact. He has picked up victories over the likes of Duke Hudson, LA Knight, Grayson Waller, Santos Escobar, and Roderick Strong. Sikoa has also been a regular fixture in the North American Championship scene.

Looking ahead, the Anoa'i family member has a bright future on either RAW or SmackDown. It is unclear what the star will do on the main roster, but he has numerous options. Between the two brands and several divisions, Solo could take on the world.

Below are five possible directions for Solo Sikoa on WWE's main roster.

#5. Solo Sikoa could go to RAW

Monday Night RAW is the longest weekly episodic program on cable. Next January will mark 30 years since the show first began back in 1993. The program is older than a large portion of the superstars in WWE, and almost all of the WWE Superstars have grown up watching it.

RAW has been the destination for most professional wrestlers. There's no reason why it would be different for Solo. The red brand has featured many of his family members over the past three decades, including Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, The Rock, The Usos, Umaga, Rikishi, and Tamina. He could be next to make his mark on Monday nights.

Another benefit of joining the RAW brand is the extra hour. NXT and SmackDown are two-hour programs, but Monday Night RAW has three hours of prime-time television each week. This offers Solo a better chance of obtaining regular screen time.

#4. He could go to the SmackDown brand

Solo Sikoa is a promising young star

While RAW does have history, so does SmackDown. The blue brand debuted all the way back in 1999. And just as with Monday Night RAW, many of Solo's family members have made their mark on SmackDown. This includes the likes of Umaga, Rikishi, The Usos, Roman Reigns, and the man the show is named after: The Rock.

Beyond legacy, another reason Solo may prefer to go to SmackDown is because it's the A-show of WWE. While RAW was once the biggest show with the biggest ratings, SmackDown on Fox has taken over that position. The blue brand is the biggest pro wrestling show in the world and thus SmackDown is the place to be.

#3. The young star could join the United States Championship picture

If Solo were to go to Monday Night RAW, he could join a show absolutely packed with talent. Right now, the United States Championship scene in particular is incredibly impressive.

The current United States Champion is Mr. McMahon's handpicked star of the future, Theory. Theory's current nemesis is Mustafa Ali, one of the best wrestlers in the world. The likes of Ciampa and The Miz are also closely linked to the scene. Either one could end up becoming the champion in the near future.

Solo Sikoa mixing it up with veterans such as The Miz and Ciampa, one of the best in the world in Mustafa Ali, or a top prospect like Theory would raise his stock. Having matches with such talented stars would also help the rookie improve at a quicker rate, preparing him for an even bigger future.

#2. Sikoa could be the newest member of The Bloodline

The Bloodline are the rulers of SmackDown

The most obvious direction for Solo Sikoa is for the young talent to join The Bloodline. This is the route most would expect him to go, and it would likely be the best for his future in WWE and professional wrestling.

The Bloodline is the most successful faction in WWE today. Paul Heyman believes the group is the most dominant stable of all time. The success of the group alone would be enticing for any superstar.

The group's accolades and power are just part of the reason he'd join, however. Another key reason is family. Roman Reigns is his cousin and the Usos are his older brothers. There's a sense of familiarity with the group and maybe even an expectation. Joining The Bloodline elevates his career and aids his family. It would be a win for all involved.

#1. Solo could challenge Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief stands atop the WWE roster

What if Solo Sikoa chose not to join The Bloodline, but instead battle them? Upon his NXT debut, Sikoa was presented as the outcast of The Bloodline. He's been described as a family member who was left to fend for himself in the streets.

It is certainly possible that WWE ignores this continuity. They could also potentially embrace it but instead go with the idea of him reconciling with the family. Still, there are other options. What if instead of aligning with his family, he targeted them? What if instead of sitting at the table, he set fire to it?

Having a family member target The Bloodline would be a fun twist. Solo could take out their associate Sami Zayn and then pick off his brothers one by one. That would ultimately lead to a Sikoa Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns showdown that would excite the WWE Universe. Could Solo become the new head of The Bloodline's table?

Whatever Solo Sikoa does on the main roster, he will certainly have eyeballs on him. His family's legacy creates a lot of pressure for the young star, but this pressure may create a diamond.

