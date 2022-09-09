5 Directions for Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown - Challenges for singles Championship, feud with popular Superstar

Solo Sikoa made his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle. He appeared to join The Bloodline as he helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show.

Sikoa has made a name for himself in NXT over the past few months. However, it is a well-known fact that he is the younger brother of The Usos and was destined to join up with The Bloodline at some point.

Whilst his future in WWE appears to be mapped out, there's a chance that Sikoa could deviate from the current plans, so there are several potential directions for him on SmackDown.

#5. Solo Sikoa targets Gunther in the hope of The Bloodline winning all the Championships on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa is currently the only member of The Bloodline not holding a Championship. Sami Zayn is an honorary member of the group but not a blood relation to Roman Reigns, which means that he will never be able to pull the weight that Sikoa can.

If he wants to be seen on the same level as his brothers and The Tribal Chief, then Sikoa could be set to challenge for the only other Championship on SmackDown that is available. Sikoa could be the test that Gunther needs, and if WWE really wants to push him to the moon, then he could be the one to end The Austrian's undefeated streak and allow The Bloodline to hold all the titles.

#4. Sikoa starts a feud with Sami Zayn regarding his place in The Bloodline

The seeds have already been planted for a feud between Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa, as the two men have already exchanged words on Twitter. Zayn is only an honorary part of the group but he doesn't seem happy that Reigns has recruited a new member.

Zayn and The Usos were not in the UK for Clash at the Castle so The Tribal Chief had to set up a plan B which included Sikoa's main roster debut. This could form the basis of their feud if Sikoa notes that Zayn may be an honorary member of the group but he isn't blood. He could also refer to the fact that Sami wasn't there when Roman needed him the most in the United Kingdom.

#3. Sikoa is officially added to The Bloodline this week on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has seemingly already been added to The Bloodline. However, the other members of the group, including Paul Heyman, were not present for his debut. So him being officially added to the group could take place this week on SmackDown.

Sikoa could then join his brothers in being the protection for Roman Reigns and ensuring that he remains The Tribal Chief despite having a huge target on his back. Solo could wrestle several matches on WWE SmackDown as well to prove himself as part of the group before he enters the family business.

#2. The former NXT Superstar has to prove himself in order to join The Bloodline

Continuing on from the entry above, it's unclear what the process actually is to join The Bloodline. Whilst it's likely that Sikoa could just be officially added since he is a member of the family, there could also be a process that needs to be followed.

Sami Zayn was forced to prove himself several times before he was added to the group, and he may see this as favoritism if Sikoa doesn't have to jump through hoops as well. The newcomer may likely be forced to wrestle a number of matches to prove that he has what it takes to be the fourth official member of the group.

#1. Solo Sikoa is the dark horse in The Bloodline's downfall in WWE

Sikoa could be added to The Bloodline, but that doesn't mean that he is going to be loyal to Roman Reigns. The younger brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso has seen the way that Reigns has treated his brothers over the past few years and the feud between Reigns and The Usos which could have led to him hatching a plan.

Sikoa could be a dark horse in the overthrowing of Reigns and plant the seeds for The Rock's return. When the real Head of the Table makes his return to WWE, it could allow Reigns to turn face when The Bloodline then turns against him and sides with The Rock, ahead of their proposed match at WrestleMania.

