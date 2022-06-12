Sonya Deville has had an interesting past with WWE. She left programming in 2020 due to personal issues she needed to sort out. The company wrote her off of television with a "Loser Leaves WWE" bout with Mandy Rose at SummerSlam. She later returned to television in an authoritative role.

Due to her abuse of power, Sonya was relieved of her duties as a WWE Official on May 9th and Deville is now a full-time roster member as announced by Adam Pearce. The following week, she competed with Alexa Bliss in a losing effort. Sonya hasn't performed since.

While technically Sonya Deville has appeared in WWE programming since her two losses to Alexa Bliss, they weren't part of any angles. She appeared on The Bump and in Pride Month video packages. That puts the question, what will The Jersey Devil do upon her return to proper programming? Will she have a major storyline? What options are there?

Below are 5 possible directions for Sonya Deville when she returns to WWE TV.

#5. She could return to power

For some time, Sonya Deville was a key authority figure for RAW and SmackDown. She worked alongside Adam Pearce. While Pearce was generally a babyface, Deville was very much a heel for most of her time as general manager.

Due to her heelish nature, Sonya Deville was stripped of her authority power last month. In an interview with Sportskeeda, Sonya mentioned that she wasn't sure if the decision would stick. It is possible WWE will act upon the idea, returning Deville to her seat of authority. Her time away from the screen this past month could even be explained as Sonya finding a way back into her previous position.

#4. Sonya Deville could move to SmackDown full-time

Sonya Deville

So far, Sonya Deville hasn't had much luck on Monday Night RAW. She attempted to manipulate her way to the top. Deville faked an injury to trick Bianca Belair. She even had Carmella and Queen Zelina attempt to interfere on her behalf. Yet with all of that effort, she was unable to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

Since her loss to Bianca, Sonya Deville hasn't had a particularly stellar record. The former authority figure lost to Alexa Bliss two weeks in a row and hasn't competed since. There's a chance Sonya would be best off with different scenery.

Deville could move to the SmackDown brand. With the news that Naomi is suspended without pay, one of her old rivals won't be able to stand in her way for the foreseeable future. Besides Naomi being gone, Sasha is also suspended. Charlotte has taken some time off too. Factor in Xia Li potentially being injured, and SmackDown may be ripe for the taking.

#3. She could join Toxic Attraction on NXT

Toxic Attraction

Toxic Attraction is a villainous stable that currently dominates the NXT brand. The group includes Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne, and Gigi Dolin. Mandy is the holder of the NXT Women's Championship and Jacy and Gigi collectively hold the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Sonya is known for her friendship with Mandy. Both came up in WWE together through Tough Enough, then NXT, and then on the main roster. The pair had a grudge feud on WWE television which led to Sonya's brief departure. However, they've since made up.

Since the Jersey Devil and Mandy Rose are publicly friends and show support for each other on social media, they could possibly reunite. Sonya Deville could join the faction and give them even more control over NXT. Plus, if the faction breaks up, we will have a ready-made feud between Fire and Desire and the remaining Toxic Attraction members.

#2. Sonya could turn babyface

Sonya Deville hasn't spent much of her career as a babyface. In fact, she has been one of the most despised heels in WWE ever since her debut on Monday Night RAW. She teamed up alongside Mandy Rose and Paige. They were a formidable trio, but not one liked by the fans.

Deville was part of a tag team with Mandy that often stooped to dubious means. She later turned on her best friend. More recently, she was a villainous authority figure who abused her powers for her own selfish gain.

While it isn't clear how she'd do as a babyface, the role would be quite new for the Jersey Devil. An alignment change offers her a chance to stand out and do something new. She's regularly discusses Pride Month, LGBTQ+ awareness and acceptance. The subjects she covers in interviews are those of an authentic, genuine person, and this role might work for her.

#1. Deville could join Judgment Day

Judgment Day

Judgment Day is a faction on the RAW brand currently consisting of Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. The group was previously led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who was viciously kicked out of the stable.

While Edge led the faction, he consistently made it clear that he wanted to recruit new members. He came across as almost cult-like. The Hall of Famer wanted people to believe his message and join him. It remains unclear if the new Judgment Day has the same philosophy, but they likely do.

The obvious direction for Sonya Deville is to join Judgment Day. She had impressive power as an authoritative figure but it was taken away from her. Since then, she's primarily sat in catering and has always been angry. Now she has more fuel for her fire than ever. Joining the cult-like faction in her current state seems like a perfect fit.

The WWE Universe doesn't yet know when Sonya Deville will return to the in-ring competition. Whenever she makes a comeback, fans will be eagerly awaiting to see what comes next for the talented female superstar. Who knows, maybe she could be an ally for Edge against Judgment Day.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far