Judgment Day shocked the world on Monday Night RAW. The relatively new but dominant faction has been successful since forming earlier in the year. Edge started the group around WrestleMania season. At WrestleMania 38, Damian Priest joined the faction and a month later at WrestleMania Backlash, Rhea Ripley joined the fold.

When the stable revealed a new member would be added to the crew during RAW, it seemed as though the future of the group would be clear. They'd be unstoppable. Once Finn Balor revealed himself to be the newest member, that thought was further solidified. Things changed when Ripley, Priest, and Balor viciously assaulted Edge and booted the former leader from the group.

The brutal attack has temporarily put the Rated R Superstar on the shelf. WWE reported the injury as a non-displaced orbital floor fracture. When Edge is due back, however, he'll be seeking revenge. Unfortunately, the legend won't be able to take on the intimidating group on his own. He'll need allies in the battle against his former underlings and Finn Balor.

Below are 5 potential allies for Edge against a new Judgment Day.

#5. Beth Phoenix could aide her husband

If the Rated R Superstar is going to have a war with Judgment Day, he can't do it alone. The numbers simply don't work in his favor. Three-on-one would spell the end for any chance at revenge.

Another issue Edge will face is Rhea Ripley. WWE generally doesn't have men battling women, and thus Rhea would be a distraction for Edge and he couldn't do much in return. The WWE Hall of Famer is married to a former WWE Diva Champion.

Beth Phoenix showed she can still go when she and her husband teamed up to battle The Miz and Maryse earlier this year. While Rhea is a dangerous threat, at least the former World Heavyweight Champion doesn't have to battle the stable on his own.

#4. Gangrel and Edge could reform The Brood

Judgment Day isn't the first faction Edge has been a part of. He's previously been affiliated with La Familia, The Ministry of Darkness, and perhaps most notably, The Brood.

The Brood was formed after Edge joined WWE. His partners in the faction were his kayfabe brother Christian and the leader, Gangrel. Both stars were recently seen on AEW television.

While Christian is signed with All Elite Wrestling, Gangrel does not seem to be signed anywhere. The experienced veteran is still competing, and thus could help to even the odds against the latest incarnation of a dark, mysterious faction.

#3. Bray Wyatt could combat Judgment Day

Bray Wyatt as The Fiend

Bray Wyatt is constantly on the minds of the WWE Universe. Fans are eager to see the star back in professional wrestling and he trends regularly on social media. The former Universal Champion recently Tweeted out some cryptic comments, giving hope that he may return to the company.

If The Eater Of Worlds does make a comeback in the company, he could very well align himself with the Rated R Superstar. Edge would be wise to seek out his help. Bray has a history of his own intimidating, evil factions, so he'd know best how to take them down.

If Bray Wyatt does return to WWE, there's a chance he will instead choose to join Judgment Day. To read 3 reasons Bray Wyatt should join Judgment Day and 2 he shouldn't, click here.

#2. Liv Morgan and Edge could form an unlikely alliance

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

Prior to joining Judgment Day, Rhea Ripley was part of a tag team that the WWE Universe absolutely adored. Rhea was paired up with fans favorite and extremely talented Liv Morgan.

The Ripper decided the pairing wasn't working, and a personal rivalry quickly formed between the duo. As things continued to heat up, Rhea joined the stable and thus Liv became an enemy of Judgment Day as a whole.

While Liv surely dislikes Edge and what he's done, her biggest issue is with the former RAW Women's Champion. Liv could team up with the WWE Hall of Famer just to get her hands on Rhea again.

#1. AJ Styles could team up with his rival

RAW's AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been a rival of the WWE Hall of Famer for a majority of 2022. AJ happily accepted a bout with the former WWE Champion for WrestleMania 38 and Edge viciously attacked AJ. From there, the Rated R Superstar's new attitude began to unfold.

The Phenomenal One joining forces with the former World Heavyweight Champion seems unlikely for that reason. Their battles together may have created some mutual respect. Plus, if the trio target AJ going forward, he may need to team up with his former rival whether he wants to or not. It may be a "devil you know or the devil you don't know" scenario. If nothing else, AJ knows the Hall of Famer's grit.

For now, the drama surrounding Judgment Day and Edge has raised more questions than it has answers to. Will Edge be able to return to action to combat these three? If he does, will he have anybody by his side after his recent actions? For now, only time will tell. As surprising as the faction betraying the Hall of Famer was, it has happened before. For further examples of a stable betraying their leader, click here.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far