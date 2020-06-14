5 directions for The Miz and John Morrison if they win the Universal Championship at Backlash

Could you imagine The Miz and John Morrison as the co-Universal Champions after Backlash? Well, it's possible.

Even though the numbers are, the odds aren't exactly in favor of The Miz and John Morrison tonight at Backlash.

Braun Strowman has a tough challenge ahead of him tonight

After weeks of build-up, WWE Backlash is all set to air tonight on the WWE Network. The show boasts a stacked lineup with Drew McIntyre defending his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton taking on Edge in the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

One bout in particular that has garnered the interest of the WWE Universe is that between Braun Strowman and the team of The Miz and John Morrison. For those of you unaware, the Monster Among Men will be putting his Universal Championship on the line against the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

While it's highly unlikely that Strowman will lose his championship at Backlash, WWE has proven on more than one occasion how unpredictable it really is. So, The Miz and John Morrison shouldn't be counted out just yet.

So, without any further ado, here are five possible directions in which WWE can proceed if the A-Lister and the Mayor of Slamtown manage to keep the Monster Among Men down for three seconds tonight at Backlash.

#1 Otis cashes in his Money in the Bank contract at Backlash

A tag team or stable winning a singles title can make things quite complicated. Although it has been done in the past (Elimination Chamber 2019), WWE may consider going the simple route tonight. If at Backlash, Braun Strowman ends up dropping the Universal Championship to the hosts of the Dirt Sheet, expect the winner of the Greatest Royal Rumble match to be furious and take his frustrations out on the victors.

After a destructive beatdown, the 2020 Money in the Bank winner, Otis can take advantage of the opportunity and cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The Miz and John Morrison. It will prevent friction between Heavy Machinery and Braun Strowman and allow Otis to become a World Champion at the same time. If this happens, Backlash 2020 will surely go down in history as an eventful pay-per-view

