5 directions for The Miz after WWE Royal Rumble 2023

The Miz is one of the most prominent WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW and has always been hungry for the spotlight. In recent weeks, The Miz has become increasingly demanding of opportunities, feeling slighted by management despite his many talents.

In the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, The A-Lister entered the battle early, coming in as entrant number three. The former WWE Champion lasted less than five minutes before getting eliminated by "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus. What's next for the first-ever two-time Grand Slam Champion after January's premium live event?

The Miz has worked in WWE for over 18 years. During that time, he's become a Money In The Bank winner, a two-time WWE Champion, an eight-time Intercontinental Champion, and a two-time United States Champion.

Outside the ring, The Miz was featured in the lead role for numerous movies. He and his wife Maryse are also the stars of USA Network's reality series Miz and Mrs. Without further ado, let's review five directions The Miz may take after WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5. The Miz attempts to buy Bronson Reed's spot in the Elimination Chamber

Bronson Reed returned to WWE in December 2022, helping The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a 'Winner Takes All' ladder match. During a WWE 'digital exclusive' segment, Reed took a cut from The Miz's monetary prize. What if The Miz tries to pay off Bronson again, this time as a way to buy his spot in the Elimination Chamber?

On the last RAW of January 2023, Reed defeated Dolph Ziggler for a spot in the Chamber. WWE's Elimination Chamber is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Reed is set to compete for Austin Theory's United States Championship inside the steel structure.

The Miz has accumulated a lot of money through his time in WWE. Maybe he can convince Reed to give up his spot for the right price. The A-Lister could at least try.

#4. Rick Boogs vs. The Miz rematch on WWE Monday Night RAW

On the January 30th episode of RAW, Rick Boogs made his return, wrestling his first match since sustaining an injury at WrestleMania 38. The newest member of the Monday Night RAW roster defeated The Miz in less than two minutes.

The Miz can avenge this embarrassing loss by wrestling Boogs in a rematch. On the most recent episode of RAW, The A-Lister was forced to wrestle Boogs while wearing a suit. The former WWE Champion will be fully prepared to face Boogs this time and will be in his ring gear instead.

The Miz might win a rematch with Rick Boogs. Or maybe the push of Boogs will continue with another win. There's also a chance that The Miz could hire extra muscle to help him get the job done against his new foe.

#3. The A-Lister hires Madcap Moss to be his new henchman

Not only was Madcap Moss snubbed from the Men's Rumble after previously being announced for the match, but the former 24/7 Champion has also struggled to find a regular spot on SmackDown in recent months. Putting him with a future Hall of Famer like The Miz could help put Madcap Moss back in a regularly-featured spot on WWE programming.

Moss was previously associated with Baron Corbin, acting as the former United States Champion's sidekick and jester. Since breaking away from his former friend, Madcap's momentum has been on the decline. With the two-time Grand Slam Champion by his side, Moss can learn from an all-time great and potentially improve his career in the process.

Madcap would most likely need to relocate to the red brand in order to become The Miz's hired gun. Moss could be reintroduced on RAW during The Miz's rematch with Rick Boogs, with Madcap coming in to cost Boogs the contest. Moss is currently a babyface, so assisting The Miz in gaining a dirty win would surely mean that Madcap Moss has turned heel.

#2. Who's Next? The Miz vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 39

The Miz demands to be featured in matches that deserve his star power, and there aren't many matches for The A-Lister in 2023 that could be bigger than The Miz vs Goldberg at WrestleMania. Goldberg isn't currently scheduled or rumored to be in a match at the epic event in April, but he hasn't retired yet and is still in good standing with WWE. While the specifics regarding his contract with the company are unclear, it reportedly runs through 2023.

The A-Lister can continue to demand greater opportunities until he either calls out or is interrupted by the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion. And when WrestleMania 39 rolls around, The Miz can have a blockbuster-level opponent for The Show of Shows.

If Goldberg were to wrestle The Miz, the predictable outcome would be a squash-match victory in favor of the 56-year-old legend. But who knows? Maybe The Miz will shockingly come out on top against Goldberg.

Bill Goldberg hasn't wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber premium live event. Could The Miz be next?

#1. The Miz calls out Stone Cold Steve Austin for a match at WrestleMania

Much like Goldberg, Stone Cold Steve Austin is a megastar and a rare attraction for WWE. Austin reportedly turned down WrestleMania matches against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, but there was no mention of The Miz either positively or negatively. However, Austin also had the opportunity to name his opponent and reportedly chose not to wrestle at the grand spectacle this April.

When The Miz complained about his spot on RAW XXX, he was met with a Stone Cold Stunner from Kevin Owens. Perhaps this is a sign of things to come for The A-Lister. Maybe when WrestleMania goes Hollywood, The Miz will find himself going up against the king of stunners.

If Austin chooses The Miz as his opponent for 'Mania 39, Stone Cold won't have to worry about being sent to Suplex City and all the damage that trip would entail. The Miz would presumably provide a safe and easy match for the 58-year-old Texas Rattlesnake. If Austin wants to wrestle Lesnar and/or Reigns sometime in the future, a solid win over The A-Lister could keep Stone Cold's momentum going until then.

Austin hasn't competed since WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Kevin Owens in the rattlesnake's first match in 19 years. Before Owens, Austin last wrestled against The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003. In 2023, could The Miz be Austin's next opponent?

