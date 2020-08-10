It's been just over a year since The Elite founded All Elite Wrestling (AEW), however, the promotion has quickly risen through the ranks. It is currently considered as one of the top companies in America, along with WWE and IMPACT Wrestling.

Professional Wrestling fans have been vocal about dream interpromotional matches between AEW and WWE. They have always wondered what the possible outcome would be if the biggest stars from both promotions went head-to-head.

I’m begging ya! We need to talk to our bosses. — Dax FTR (@DaxHarwood) August 6, 2020

While there is a very minimal chance of that happening, there is a possibility that wrestling fans around the globe might actually get the chance to witness dream matches between AEW and Impact Wrestling.

Well Dax, you know I have mad respect for you & @CashWheelerFTR

I can assure you that @IMPACTWRESTLING supports making it happen

How about a home & home series between FTR and #TheNorth?

@OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon



Hey Le Champion, @IAmJericho how do we make this happen — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 7, 2020

Scott D'Amore, who is the current Co-Executive Vice President of IMPACT, recently pitched the idea of a potential crossover between his promotion and AEW. D'Amore recently took to Twitter in response to one of Dax Harwood's tweets about The North. He laid out a challenge for a potential dream tag team match between FTR and The North.

With that being said, here's five dream IMPACT vs. AEW matches that fans would love to see, given how vast both promotions' current rosters are. Without any further ado, let's get straight to it.

#5. Good Brothers vs The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks with The Good Brothers

"The Good Brothers" came agonizingly close to signing with AEW. However, the veteran duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows finally made their return under the IMPACT Wrestling banner at Slammiversary XVIII.

If they had signed with AEW, Gallows and Anderson could've competed against some of the finest tag teams in the business. Of course, they could've potentially had a dream match against The Young Bucks.

A few years prior, all four members of the two respective tag teams were part of Bullet Club during their time with New Japan Pro Wrestling. While "The Good Brothers" represented the Heavyweight Tag team division, The Bucks carried the Bullet Club banner in the Jr. Heavyweight Tag division. As a result, the two tag teams never had the opportunity to cross paths.

"The Good Brothers" vs. The Young Bucks would definitely be included on any IMPACT vs. AEW dream card.