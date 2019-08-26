5 Dream Brock Lesnar matches the WWE Universe is yet to see

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.12K // 26 Aug 2019, 11:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar is still a big deal without the title

Brock Lesnar lost the Universal Championship at SummerSlam in what was a comprehensive win for one Mr. Seth Rollins. But rest assured, that even without a title, Brock Lesnar will be a big deal whenever he chooses to return.

With Paul Heyman at the helm, running things, it was recently reported that he wants Lesnar to not be a part of the Universal Championship picture going forward. But that allows for a variety of dream feuds that we have not seen before.

In this article, I shall explore 5 possibilities that could unfold on our television screens in the months that follow. Each one of them is a big-ticket match and not really something we've seen.

Here are 5 feuds that we could potentially see Brock Lesnar be a part of...

#5 Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan is a freak of nature in the truest sense of the word and before he got injured, he was portrayed as a bully who showed no compassion at all for his WWE opponents. One glance at him and you realize instantly why he is the perfect challenger for Brock Lesnar's throne, not just in a match but for when Lesnar finally decides to hang up his boots. In fact, I believe that when the two men do clash the match in itself may be a passing of the torch from one beast to another!

A match between the two is inevitable and from what I know Brock Lesnar is a big fan of Lars Sullivan as well. In fact, this is what Sports Illustrated revealed about Lesnar's fandom of Sullivan:

Sullivan even affected the notoriously hard-to-impress Brock Lesnar, who made an unprecedented trip to the WWE Performance Center in 2015 specifically to work with Sullivan.

1 / 5 NEXT