5 dream feuds for The New Day

The New Day has been one of the most successful tag teams in WWE. They have had some memorable bouts with their contemporaries like The Bar, The Usos, and The Shield.

Between Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods, the team held the RAW Tag Team Championship on four occasions and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on seven. The 11-time champions were also the longest-reigning champions at 483 days.

Individually, these superstars have also soared to the pinnacle of success, with Big E being the reigning WWE Champion, Xavier Woods (aka King Woods) the reigning King of the Ring, and Kofi Kingston as a former WWE Champion.

If a team boasting such accolades were to clash with the great teams of the past, their bouts would indeed be what dreams are made of.

In this article, we look at five such dream feuds for The New Day against the great tag teams of the past:

#5 The New Age Outlaws can go head-to-head with The New Day

The New Age Outlaws comprising "Road Dogg" Jesse James and "Badd Ass" Billy Gunn were one of the most popular teams of the Attitude Era.

Apart from being gifted athletes, this team was brilliant on the mic, especially Road Dogg. They had won the tag titles five times within two years and held the belts for a combined 468 days.

In their prime, Gunn and Road Dogg feuded with Legion of Doom, Rock 'N' Sock Connection, and Cactus Jack & Chainsaw Charlie.

If the New Day and the New Age Outlaws were to lock horns, the bout would be simply epic, pinning the high-flying maneuvers of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against the athleticism and power-packed performance of Billy Gunn and Road Dogg. This contest would undoubtedly be a treat for the WWE Universe to savor.

