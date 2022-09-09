5 dream matches for Aleister Black in WWE if he returns

It's been a busy few days for wrestling fans, and the latest news coming out of AEW is that Malakai Black, known to WWE fans as Aleister Black, may have been granted his requested release from Tony Khan's promotion.

The leader of the House of Black was reportedly unhappy with his position in AEW and was dealing with personal issues. Black also revealed that he has been dealing with a career-threatening back injury.

Either way, the 37-year-old has been granted his AEW release on certain conditions, which include a six-month non-compete clause. With Triple H in creative control, the odds of the former NXT Champion returning to WWE are relatively high.

Let's look at five dream matches for Aleister Black if he returns to WWE.

Note: This list will not include names like Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, who have faced Aleister Black in his first WWE run.

#5 Aleister Black vs. Gunther will be a dream match

The reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been on a mean streak lately. Not having been pinned since his main roster call-up, The Austrian Anomaly has been unstoppable. His vicious streak and apparent invincibility remind fans of Aleister Black's dominant run on NXT and, to a lesser extent, on the main roster.

Aleister Black and Gunther are also two of the best pure strikers of their generation. The Ring General's hard-hitting chops are uncomfortable to watch; they left Sheamus' chest bruised at Clash at the Castle. The Dutch Destroyer's Black Mass has to be one of the most devastating finishers and can knock the best of the best within the blink of an eye.

Neither man shows mercy in the ring nor backs down from a fight. The Dutch Destroyer vs. The Ring General will be an instant classic which will not be for the faint-hearted.

#4 Finn Balor would be a fitting opponent for Aleister Black

This would be interesting!

When one thinks of sinister characters on television today, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor comes to mind immediately. The Prince embraced a darker version earlier this year, adding considerable mystique and power to his character.

Malakai Black portrayed an ominous character in AEW with a powerful aura. During his initial NXT run, The Dutch Destroyer also had a mild supernatural touch to his persona, with parallels to Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker.

So, given the character similarities, Aleister Black vs. Finn Balor has a unique appeal. Furthermore, the match will be stellar.

The ominous man from Amsterdam and the former Universal Champion are two excellent in-ring competitors. They will put on a clinic if they get the chance to fight each other in a WWE ring.

#3 Aleister Black vs. Shinsuke Nakamura can surprise fans

We mentioned Gunther as one of the best pure strikers of this era. The same can be said for The King of Strong Style, Shinsuke Nakamura, who possesses the incredible striking ability and technical prowess.

Nakamura will give The Dutch Destroyer a hard time in the ring. Although the two former NXT Champions have never squared off in a one-on-one match, they crossed paths in a tag team competition in February 2019. Hence, they have a slight idea of each other's striking abilities.

The Kinshasa vs. Black Mass has an awe-inspiring appeal. The enthralling entrances alone would be sufficient to steal the show. As for the in-ring action, kicks, strikes, and forearms will resonate throughout the arena.

#2 Aleister Black vs. Brock Lesnar will steal the show on any given night

Aleister Black and Brock Lesnar will steal the show in the ring.

The Dutch Destroyer has an extended background in mixed martial arts. Brock Lesnar may be the most accomplished athlete in combat sports history, having dominated the competition in UFC, WWE, and some Japanese wrestling promotions.

With similar backgrounds, Lesnar and Black ought to have incredible chemistry in the ring, allowing the two stars to put together a show-stealer. Furthermore, The Beast Incarnate can put on unforgettable matches with smaller opponents.

His encounter with AJ Styles at Survivor Series 2018 was the match of the night. The Conqueror again stole the show with Daniel Bryan at next year's Survivor Series. Hence, he will likely bring out the best in Black.

A rising star like the former NXT Champion would receive an incredible boost by defeating a credible legend like Lesnar. It would immediately launch Black into stardom.

#1 Aleister Black may be the one to end Roman Reigns' dominant run.

Roman Reigns, arguably the biggest star in professional wrestling today, has run roughshod over the locker room for the past two years. There is no stopping The Head of The Table, but his reign of dominance could come to a crashing halt soon.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock have been rumored as the most likely candidates to end The Tribal Chief's tyrannical run. However, an unlikely option would be Aleister Black, the former NXT Champion with the tools to become a top star in WWE.

The ominous man from Amsterdam was once primed for a bright future in WWE, once considered to dethrone Lesnar and win the top prize at WrestleMania. With Hunter in complete creative control, Black will receive more attention on television and will be booked more strongly.

The person to eventually dethrone Roman Reigns will immediately become a massive star. The Dutch Destroyer would instantly launch himself into the stratosphere by achieving the unthinkable in defeating Reigns.

