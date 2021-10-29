5 more dream matches for Edge outside of WWE

Edge is a wrestler who has aged like wine, having put on consecutive classics since his return in 2020. His rivalry with Seth Rollins has been a stellar highlight of WWE programming and has delivered on every front.

It's not just his rivalry with Rollins that has shone since his return; Edge has been a paramount fixture for WWE.

His work with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) for WrestleMania was deserving of the main event billing, and his vendetta with Randy Orton brought out the best of Edge's intense in-ring and character work.

Although Edge will continue to deliver instant classics in the WWE, there remains a plethora of opportunities elsewhere for the Rated R Superstar. With his birthday nearing on October 30th, let's once again take a look at 5 dream opponents for Edge. See our previous list here.

#5 Edge vs CM Punk

Much like Edge, CM Punk is currently in the midst of a fairytale return to pro wrestling. And like Edge, Punk is currently running a gauntlet of superb matches, facing the likes of Darby Allin and Bobby Fish.

While their absences were for entirely different reasons, both of their returns were heartwarming and sent shockwaves through the wrestling landscape.

In many ways, CM Punk represents AEW's Edge moment. Edge returned to WWE when it was almost a certainty that he would never be back. CM Punk returned when it was feared his professional wrestling career was over.

Punk and Edge have faced off before in WWE, however, their collisions came before CM Punk's meteoric rise following his infamous pipebomb promo. CM Punk is now at the point where he can be considered a wrestling legend, sitting at a similar level as Edge.

If the two faced off now, it would be a colossal event, and the whole world would tune in.

