5 Dream Matches for Batista before he retires

Batista is a former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion

Batista is one of the biggest wrestling imports to Hollywood. The former WWE champion has become an established star in Hollywood with his breakthrough role of Drax 'The Destroyer' in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He is one of the few WWE Superstars to have tasted success both in the ring and on the silver screen. The Animal is one of the two biggest Superstars of the Ruthless Aggression era (the other one being John Cena) and was a staple of the company before leaving it in 2010.

Batista did return to the WWE in 2013 but it fell flat. The Animal constantly butted heads with the creative team before finally departing a few months later.

The former World Champion has since then stated in numerous interviews that he would like to return to the WWE. A possible return to the squared circle is looking imminent, and with his verbal tirade on social media following the firing of James Gunn, the former Levithan's return to the company seems to be question of when and not if.

With that in mind, here are five dream matches we would like Batista in before he decides to bid adieu to the squared circle:

# 5 Batista vs AJ Styles

AJ Styles and Batista

AJ Styles and Batista are the polar opposites of one another. Tthe former is an Indy darling who paid his dues on the independent circuit for more than a decade before finally arriving in the WWE. Styles is undoubtedly one of the best in-ring performers of this generation.

Batista is WWE's homegrown talent and is more of an entertainer than an in-ring technician. The clash of totally opposite schools of pro wrestling is what makes it a dream match.

Styles and Batista will undoubtedly be a David vs Goliath match where Styles would look to hit his much-bigger opponent with high flying offense while Batista would be looking to use his brute strength to pin the Phenomenal One for a 3-count.

If Styles' match against Brock Lesnar at last year's Survivor Series is anything to go by, this one promises to be a cracker of a match.

Styles can put on a great match with almost anyone on the roster and we believe his match against Batista isn't going to be an exception. Styles vs Batista is a match which could main event any show. With both of them in their 40's and Batista turning 50 next year, this dream match needs to happen sooner than later.

