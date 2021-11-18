5 Dream matches for Keith Lee outside WWE

One of the most shocking names in the latest batch of WWE releases was Keith Lee. The former NXT Champion was in the midst of a character change to Bearcat Lee following his return to action this past summer.

Despite overcoming COVID-19 and heart inflammation, Lee wasn't positioned prominently and was released on November 4th, 2021.

The Limitless One accomplished a lot in a short time with WWE. He is the only man ever to hold both the NXT and North American Championships simultaneously.

Lee is a versatile athlete who has the size and strength of the heavyweights with the agility of a cruiserweight. He is pretty solid in terms of mic skills.

For some reason, WWE could never capitalize on his skills in a major way on the main roster.

Professional Lee @RealKeithLee



#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work. Thank you for all the positivity that has been dropped on me the past few days as well as the birthday wishes. I love you. Worry not. We are not done. We work.#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless https://t.co/NkxqL6qkWM

With Keith Lee now a free agent, the wrestling world will have the opportunity to see what he has to offer without restraint. The landscape is different from when he was last on the market in 2018, and many tantalizing matchups are more likely than ever before. In this article, let's look at the five dream matches for Keith Lee outside WWE.

#5 Keith Lee vs. Shane Taylor

The timing of Keith Lee's release from WWE comes at an interesting time in the free agency market in wrestling. Not only are there boatloads of former WWE superstars available, including Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman, but there has become an even bigger influx that just occurred.

Bandido, Dragon Lee and Jonathan Gresham have all joined the open market, but Shane Taylor is the name that offers the most appealing dream match for Keith Lee.

These two men share a lot of similarities. They are powerful big men with surprising agility and charisma that resonate with fans no matter what promotion they are in.

Keith Lee and Shane Taylor were part of a tag team called "The Pretty Boy Killers" before The Limitless One's WWE run. They put on bangers against the Viking Raiders and the Briscoes before breaking up to gain more success on their own.

Their mutual breakup proved to be best for both men's careers, but this showdown would be awesome due to how well they know each other and how they have grown.

Edited by Alan John