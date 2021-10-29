5 dream matches for Rok-C in WWE

Every wrestler coming up through the ranks has dream matches in WWE that they'd love to have. They are usually the drive and passion for a wrestler to keep pushing their way to the top of the industry.

Rok-C, who was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his wife Sharmell, trained at the Reality of Wrestling school based in Texas. Her career is really just getting started, and at the age of 19, she will no doubt have many dream opponents on her list that she'd love to face in the future.

The Laredo-born star is already making a name for herself around North America, and it is clear to see there are big things on the horizon for her.

That being said, let's take a look at five dream matches for Rok-C in WWE.

#5 Rok-C vs. Paige in WWE

When you look at Rok-C and Paige, they've had similar journeys by the time they reached 19 years old. They both started out wrestling at a young age and were both inspired to make it to the top.

Although Paige is currently inactive having retired from the ring due to injury, there's always that old saying in pro-wrestling: never say never. Paige has teased something big already for 2022, and with WWE stars like Edge and Daniel Bryan returning following similar injuries, there is hope for the British-born superstar.

Rok-C has spoken recently about Paige being one of her biggest inspirations:

"I looked up to Paige so much, just because she kind of had the same story and she’s kind of who inspired me to kind of like, kickstart my wrestling career. She started when she was 14 or 15 and she did so much and accomplished so much. I was like, ‘Oh, I can totally do it.’ To this day, it was kind of hard, I guess it is a disadvantage, but also an advantage because, I think having all these people kind of tell me that I couldn’t do it, especially being so young, kind of messes with your mind a little bit. It was hard to believe in myself, but I think things that I’ve accomplished along the way have kind of make me stop and think, like ‘Wait, like look at what you’re doing. You’re doing it and regardless of anything that anyone ever had to say.’" Rok-C said. (h/t Wrestling Headlines)

If this WWE match was able to come to fruition in the future for Rok-C it would be a dream come true. A match that seems like it is impossible right now, may just become possible in the not so distant future.

