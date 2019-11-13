5 dream matches that can happen if CM Punk returns to the ring

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Nov 2019, 21:52 IST SHARE

Who is the real 'Best in the World'?

It was a pleasant sight to see The Voice of The Voiceless return to a role that involves WWE on Tuesday Nights during WWE Backstage on FS1. The wrestling world has been buzzing with how the return of The Best In The World could be the beginning of something big, and as wrestling enthusiasts, we can agree with that feeling.

The longest reigning champion was with WWE until early 201 until a bitter split occurred. However, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon apologized to the former Paul Heyman Guy on Steve Austin Show and it seemed like the two will bury the hatchet and come to terms of an agreement.

The day is finally upon us as after 5 years, CM Punk appeared on WWE Backstage. While it is speculated that CM Punk is currently working only with FOX, we may see the former Nexus and Straight Edge Society leader jump ship and step foot inside a ring.

This would be a moment in time when everyone would be anxiously waiting for the former ECW Champion to show up and deliver anonther infamous promo. The "Pipe Bomb" promo is one of the most highly regarded of all time, and that is why it would be nice to see him step foot inside a WWE ring, and take on wrestlers that will only add to the entertainment.

With that in mind, let's look at 5 wrestlers who would be a perfect opponent for CM Punk, and in case you have some ideas, feel free to drop them in the comments section for the readers' kind perusal:

#5 CM Punk vs The Fiend

I saw you pic.twitter.com/v7TEXLYR6f — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 13, 2019

CM Punk has worked with Husky Harris and Bray Wyatt, but the former WWE Champion has never stepped foot with The Fiend. It is one of the most appreciated characters currently in wrestling, and in case these two decide to reignite their rivalry, fans will be in for a treat.

The fact that both can put on great promos, and especially the Firefly Fun House version of Wyatt doing all the talking for The Fiend, one can only imagine what would happen when these two decide to step between the ropes.

1 / 5 NEXT