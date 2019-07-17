5 dream matches that could happen at SummerSlam 2019

These dream matches would surely make SummerSlam must-see TV

SummerSlam is one of WWE's most important PPVs of the year, and sets the tone for the last few months of the calendar year in WWE. This year's SummerSlam will be held on August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada and will see several exciting matches.

With SmackDown moving over to Fox later this year, it is imperative that WWE puts on a few exciting storylines and matches leading up to that switch, especially in PPVs like SummerSlam.

The card will likely see several title matches and we could also see a few non-title matches, that are worthy for a big PPV like SummerSlam.

Let's take a look at 5 dream matches that could happen at SummerSlam

#5 John Cena vs Samoa Joe

John Cena and Samoa Joe

John Cena and Samoa Joe have history, that goes back almost two decades ago, when both of them were at Ultimate Pro Wrestling, which was a developmental territory of WWE, where the two feuded.

But both of them went their different ways: Cena becoming the face of WWE, while Joe was an integral part of TNA's growth.

Joe even spoke about Cena recently and how he would love to have a match with him.

“It’s been 18 years, 18 years ago, myself and John Cena had a match and based off that match WWE inevitably hired him, and brought him along and I went my own separate way. It’s been 18 years since me and John have been in the ring together," said Joe in an interview recently.

He also said that it would be great to face the 16-time World Champion in the ring: “John, you know, early in my career, he’s been a close personal friend and we drove a lot of miles together, and it would be an absolute pleasure to reunite in the ring and once again, smash him in the face and take everything from him.”

Cena hasn't featured in WWE since WrestleMania 35, but a return at SummerSlam can be expected, and a feud with Joe would make for great television.

