5 dream matches WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 has a lofty goal of selling out two straight nights inside the 100,000+ seat AT&T Stadium. The WWE roster has many top stars and rising talent who will deliver inside the squared circle, but the allure of dream matches have the necessary star power to draw fans for the show.

The rumors have already started to circulate with several legends in talks with the promotion to ramp up the cards for the Show of Shows. WWE currently has active Hall of Famers, returning stars, and all-time greats who are thinking of making an in-ring return for the biggest show of the year.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral The Rock will show up at the end of WWE Wrestlemania 38 after Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar. It will set up their dream match at the end of Wrestlemania 39.



That's the big "Austin Level" surprise for fans.



You all know this.

Whether it be a long-awaited showdown for the performers or a current star who has always wanted a dream match, WWE has the task of delivering two stellar lineups which will live up to the legacy of Mania.

#5 on our list of dream matches WWE could be planning for WrestleMania 38 - Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Who knows? That is appealing to me. I think she is a fantastic athlete.



She has brought so much to the company, and has elevated the women in the industry from what she’s done.”



- Trish Stratus on facing Sasha Banks

(via Vibe 105 Sports) “Who knows? That is appealing to me. I think she is a fantastic athlete. She has brought so much to the company, and has elevated the women in the industry from what she’s done.”- Trish Stratus on facing Sasha Banks(via Vibe 105 Sports) https://t.co/ih2jLWGaxH

Following falling significantly short in her efforts to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Sasha Banks will be looking to earn a prominent spot on the Mania card. Last year, The Boss headlined the Showcase of Immortals in a historic main event against Bianca Belair with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. If Sasha finds a similar upper card position this year, it may have to go against a legend.

Trish Stratus last competed in the squared circle against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. It was a terrific contest that saw Flair earn one of her biggest victories over the WWE Hall of Famer. If she returns to the ring one more time, she will be hard-pressed to find a competitor as capable and decorated as Banks.

Both women have admitted that they would love to face each other. They share a unique bond with the fans and could split the crowd with supporters going for both superstars. This is an epic showdown that has only been teased in the first Women's Rumble in 2018 and would be a welcome addition to this year's Mania.

