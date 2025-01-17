5 dream scenarios that can now become a reality with WWE and TNA's new partnership

The news of WWE and TNA forming a multi-year partnership proves that in the world of professional wrestling, expecting the unexpected is the norm. This historic collaboration could open the door to several dream scenarios.

Wrestling fans got a taste of what a WWE and TNA collaboration could look like last year. Major TNA stars such as Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace were involved in top NXT storylines, while the Shawn Michaels-run brand sent its rising stars such as Wes Lee and Sol Ruca to TNA to shake things up.

Now that both companies have inked a partnership deal for the foreseeable future, many exciting and once-deemed-impossible ideas could become reality. Here are five of them.

#5. WWE x TNA dream matches to become a norm

Ever since TNA first popped up in 2002, wrestling fans have been fantasy-booking dream bouts pitting top WWE stars against their TNA counterparts.

Over the years, many of said dream matches did take place, for example, AJ Styles vs. John Cena, Sting vs. Rob Van Dam & many more. But these clashes took place once the involved stars were signed to the same company. But, thanks to WWE and TNA's new partnership, fans of either promotion may no longer have to wait for both stars to be in the same company to go against each other.

Just like WWE Speed, there could be a special short-form show on social media every week or month that features a cross-promotional bout. The companies can even incorporate fan voting to decide the participants in the match, and then build from there.

#4. Champions from both companies to have the freedom to crossover

In the last decade alone, the Stamford-based promotion has run multiple storylines in which fans wanted a star to look like a rebel, take a break, and return in other promotions. Post-Money in the Bank 2011 CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler after winning the US Championship in 2017 are prime examples.

However, due to the industry leader seemingly not being in favor of healthy competition at that point, the aforementioned dream scenarios remained a dream. But that doesn't have to be the case any longer. Over the last few years, multiple TNA Knockouts World Champions have appeared on a WWE show with their titles. Additionally, Zach Wentz brought his X-Division belt to NXT.

Now that the partnership is fully in effect, WWE can start sending prominent champions to TNA. Whether for storyline reasons or promotional purposes, expect to see champions from both companies cross over from time to time.

#3. 'The Monster' Abyss to be finally unleashed in WWE

Several TNA originals eventually got their much-earned moments in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Abyss, unfortunately, isn't part of the list.

From AJ Styles becoming a two-time World Champion in the Sports Entertainment Titan to Samoa Joe headlining pay-per-views against Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, the path to the top for TNA talent jumping ship was a challenging hike, but they successfully navigated it and got to show their greatness to a worldwide audience.

'The Monster' Abyss, on the other hand, never made it to WWE TV. As Joseph Parks, he has only appeared as a producer and manager. But now, TNA might allow him to bring back the sinister gimmick and wreak havoc one more time on RAW, SmackDown, or even a PLE.

#2. The third time could be the charm for Gail Kim and the fourth for Jeff Hardy

The collaboration in question has got fans excited to see the rising and top stars of both promotions interact. At the same time, there is enormous hope that numerous legends will get a proper send-off in WWE.

First up, Gail Kim had two stints in the Stamford-based wrestling company. To say that her booking in both runs left a lot to be desired would be a massive understatement. Her TNA runs proved how special of a talent she truly is. With Triple H at the helm now, expect him to bring The Empress of Knockouts on board for one final, well-booked run.

Next up, Jeff Hardy is someone whom fans want to see close the book on his storied wrestling career on a pleasant note. Unfortunately, his most recent (and third) WWE run ended on a controversial note. Thanks to this new partnership, he could show up to the place where he became a global sensation and embark on a satisfying farewell run without becoming a full-time member of the roster.

#1. The high possibility of a promotional warfare storyline

Between 2016 and 2021, fans got tired of the annual RAW vs. SmackDown storylines. The absence of any stakes and the regular crossovers and collaborations between the brands turned the exciting 'Brand Warfare' concept into a tired formula.

However, what WWE hasn't had in a long time is the illusion of being at war with a whole different promotion. Since the Invasion storyline and the 're-emergence' of ECW in the mid-2000s, the storylines have been confined to the company. But that could change with the WWExTNA partnership.

Since the rules of the agreement state that TNA stars could appear on its partner's PLEs, there's no reason not to build up to an invasion-esque storyline. The rivalry could stem from TNA stars not being content with being restricted to NXT, prompting them to keep disrupting the main-roster shows, culminating in full-blown promotional warfare.

