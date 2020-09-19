5 dream WWE matches for AJ Styles before he retires

Within the course of the past four and a half years in WWE, AJ Styles added the last missing puzzle in his illustrious pro wrestling career by signing with WWE, and has enjoyed a fantastic time span with the company.

At the age of 43, Styles is still regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers in the business. However, much like every other Superstar, The Phenomenal One also plans on calling time on his career soon.

Unfortunately for all of AJ Styles' fans out there, that dreadful day is edging closer with time, as there is no secret to the fact that the former WWE Champion's current contract with WWE will be his last.

In a recent Twitch stream, Styles further spoke on the topic and claimed that amid the pandemic, he has been able to stay closer to his family, and also had the opportunity to watch his kids' practice. Something that he hasn't been able to watch closely due to his tight schedule with WWE.

There is a LOT to be excited about on #Smackdown tonight ... but is anything better than punching @SamiZayn in the mouth?! Maybe doing it a bunch of times.



Yeah, that sounds good. Watch me punch the fake #ICTitle champion Sami Zayn I think the face tonight. #Phenomenal https://t.co/5iFVjEapLr — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) September 18, 2020

While AJ Styles deserves to retire from the business in peace and is certainly going down as a future Hall of Famer, The Phenomenal One also has more than a few matches left in his gas tank. Throughout his tenure in WWE so far, Styles has given hardcore wrestling fans the dream matches that were only possible in a fantasy booking storyline.

AJ Styles' collisions against the likes of Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, and John Cena were only a mere possibility a few years ago. Before the former WWE Champion decides to call it a day, there are still a few dream matches that wrestling fans around the world would love him to see in.

I know what this title means.

I know what I have to do.

What a match with @WWEDanielBryan, now it’s about making this title #phenomenal. I’m watching...and waiting. #Smackdown #WWEBacklash https://t.co/cANXaBDq4n — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) June 13, 2020

Here we list the 5 Superstars that AJ Styles must face before he retires:

#5 Adam Cole is yet to share a WWE ring with AJ Styles

Adam Cole and AJ Styles

Adam Cole and AJ Styles have a long history with each other. Coincidentally enough, the two former Ring of Honor Superstars were also a vital part of Bullet Club, prior to signing with WWE.

Before their time in WWE, Styles, and Cole faced each other on numerous occasions, mostly in ROH. However, a match between the two in WWE has all the potential in the world to be labeled as an "instant classic".

Cole, along with The Undisputed Era, could also turn out to be AJ Styles' final opponent of all time. That is how much potential there is in a storyline involving the two men.