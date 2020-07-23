Cross promotional match-ups are fun, and promotions on the independent scene often allow their wrestlers to compete in different promotions. As a result, fans have witnessed many dream matches, and countless memories.

WWE, though, has strict contracts for its talent which bars them from performing in other promotions. Thus, these matches will sadly never see the light of day. Without further ado, let's take a look at 5 dream WWE vs NJPW matches that will never happen.

#5. Daniel Bryan vs Zack Sabre Jr

Zack Sabre Jr. is a revelation

This match will have wrestling purists licking their lips with excitement. Daniel Bryan and Zack Sabre Jr. are two of the best pure wrestlers in the world. Both are famous for their wince-inducing submission holds, and Bryan himself has put Sabre over as a better wrestler than him.

There are so many ways this match could go: a submission match, an Iron Man match, or even just a simple wrestling match with no stipulations. These two have the ability to blow the roof off any arena with their talent.

However this match seems unlikely, as Daniel Bryan has everything he wants in the WWE, and has no smart reason to leave the USA while raising two children. He has also elaborated on why he couldn't leave the WWE in an interview. On the other hand, while Sabre participated in WWE's Cruiserweight Championship Tournament, there's little chance that he will sign with the WWE, given that he has achieved tremendous success in the East.

#4. Kazuchika Okada vs Randy Orton

This alone could sell out arenas

Randy Orton is the best professional wrestler in the world, when he is motivated. If his current run is anything to go by, the world is witnessing one of the greatest artists of this generation at work. Orton is a phenomenal worker between the ropes, and a master on the mic.

NJPW's premier wrestler Kazuchika Okada, has been belting out classics on a regular basis. He was near untouchable in his run as the company's ace as the 'Rainmaker'. His legendary matches against Omega broke Dave Meltzer's famed ratings scale, reaching mythical levels of greatness. NJPW has put a lot of stock into the brilliant young talent.

Orton works in a methodical way, and prefers to tell a story over performing huge moves. That bodes excellently well with Okada's style, who has shown himself to be a phenomenal storyteller in his own right. These two gentlemen could form a layered feud if given the time, and the contest would be a masterpiece.

#3. Seth Rollins vs Kota Ibushi

Kota Ibushi and Seth Rollins

Kota Ibushi is one of the most talented wrestlers of this generation. His storytelling abilities are through the roof. Seth Rollins, on the other hand, has established himself as one of the best in the world from a very long time.

Although Ibushi has made appearances on WWE programming before, he has made it clear that he won't sign with the company as he 'doesn't wrestle for money'.

Seth Rollins is unlikely to leave a company which pays him well and considers him a top star. These two just might 'Burn it down' if and when they ever meet in the ring.

#2. Roman Reigns vs Tomohiro Ishii

Tomohiro Ishii is one of the finest brawlers in the world

If hoss fights interest you, this one is for you - bruiser contests don't get better than this. Tomohiro Ishii and Roman Reigns could have one of the most explosive pro-wrestling bouts ever as these two performers are the best brawlers in the business currently.

Roman Reigns has shown the ability to absorb beatings and perform beyond expectations, while Ishii loves to dish it out. In other words, they are the perfect match.

An 'Unsanctioned' or 'No Disqualification' match between these two would brilliant.

#1. John Cena vs Hiroshi Tanahashi

A battle of the Aces

A match between John Cena and Hiroshi Tanahashi has been touted as one of the biggest dream matches in the history of the business. Both wrestlers were their respective company's top guys.

Tanahashi wrestled NJPW into relevance, and became the company's ace. Cena, on the other hand, became the star that the company needed in its most vulnerable stage. He steadied the ship and took WWE in a different direction when WWE were enduring one of their creative doldrums.

However, both these superstars are fiercely loyal to their employers, and there is absolutely no chance of this match happening. This contest could be a standalone bout and still sell out the Tokyo Dome in seconds.