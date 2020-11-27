5 Dream WWE WrestleMania matches with The Undertaker we never got to see

After what has been a career that will never be rivaled, The Undertaker rode off into the sunset at Survivor Series 2020. And while you never say never in WWE, it does seem like The Undertaker's career may finally be over and done for good.

At this juncture, one can only look back and celebrate the career that was, and thank The Undertaker for putting his body on the line for so many years for our entertainment.

And yet, there are so many dream WrestleMania matches that The Undertaker could have been a part of that we never actually got to see transpire. So, let's have a look at what could have been had father time not wrought his havoc upon The Undertaker's body and if he was still in peak condition.

Here are five dream WWE WrestleMania matches that The Undertaker never got to have.

#5 The Undertaker vs. Sting

All of them. But mostly Sting vs Taker — Kier Johnson (@Kier_Johnson97) November 27, 2020

Sting vs. The Undertaker will go down as the greatest match that never happened on a scale as big as WrestleMania, even though it has happened in WCW as a live event, back when Sting still had the bleach-blond look, and The Undertaker, well, wasn't The Undertaker yet.

The dream match that many fans wanted to see between The Undertaker and Sting…actually happened in WCW in 1990. pic.twitter.com/QPNGxvZbgh — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) April 13, 2020

Both men would adopt supernatural and dark gimmicks and become the anchors for their franchises in the years that follow and attain levels of superstardom that few can dream of, and earn respect and admiration from friends and colleagues.

You hardly hear anyone speak ill of The Undertaker, and the same is true for Sting, someone who has been an example of how to conduct himself outside the ring.

A clash between these two men could have been titanic, but alas, Sting arrived in WWE far too late.

But in the era of cinematic matches, who really knows, right?