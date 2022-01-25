5 early predictions for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is as much a part of WrestleMania as the show itself. As the "Road to WrestleMania" begins, we know it's only a matter of time before that year's class of inductees are announced, week by week.

When it comes to "fun WWE stuff to make predictions about," guessing who will be inducted that year is right up there with guessing Royal Rumble surprise entrants.

For this list, we split the inductions into five categories: headliner (essentially the final inductee of the night), mid-card legend, women's wrestler, tag team or faction, and celebrity.

Of course, this format isn't strictly followed, but that's what we're going with.

There's no such thing as a "first ballot" WWE Hall of Fame inductee, as there isn't a "ballot" per se. Whether or not Vince McMahon picks each inductee himself or has a committee involved, it's improbable there are actual "votes" involved.

Other things we took into account are where WrestleMania is being held this year (Dallas, Texas), who is still on good terms with WWE, who will draw the most viewers, and, you know, who deserves to be in there.

We also considered the fact that the "Forbidden Door" has been "opened," meaning it's not out of the realm of possibility that someone signed with a rival company could be inducted.

Keep in mind this shouldn't be taken too seriously.

So here are the five names we think will be inducted into the 2022 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5 WWE Hall of Fame "Celebrity Wing": Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

When Professional Boxing icon Floyd Wayweather, Jr. was part of WrestleMania XXIV, he was already considered one of the greatest pro fighters of all time.

His match at that event with the Big Show helped it draw 1 million pay-per-view buys, as well as a ton of mainstream press coverage for the company.

Mayweather also appeared on Raw the following year, guest-hosting the episode and helping MVP and Mark Henry defeat the then-Tag Team Champions Big Show and Chris Jericho.

While Mayweather's problematic past personal life could be an issue, the fact remains that the boxing legend is still a draw.

Floyd was a significant part of a highly successful WrestleMania, and, let's face it, he's probably going to get into the Hall of Fame eventually.

