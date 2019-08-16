5 Epic WWE moments that happened when Vince McMahon coincidentally missed the show

Vince McMahon missed the Festival of Friendship!

As the Chairman, CEO and creative genius behind all things WWE, it is safe to assume that Vince McMahon is watching on a monitor backstage while some of the greatest moments in sports-entertainment history play out on our television screens.

Hulk Hogan vs. Andre The Giant? McMahon was there. Steve Austin and The Rock’s WrestleMania trilogy? McMahon was there. The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar? You guessed it… McMahon was there.

However, you might be surprised to know that WWE’s biggest decision-maker has actually missed a large number of episodes of Raw and SmackDown, as well as pay-per-views, over the last few decades.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five epic WWE moments that happened when McMahon coincidentally missed the show.

#5 The Festival of Friendship

One of the greatest segments in modern-day WWE took place in February 2017 when Chris Jericho held a ‘Festival of Friendship’ on Raw for Kevin Owens.

After several weeks of disagreements between the allies, Jericho wanted to make amends by putting on a celebratory event to show how much his best friend truly meant to him.

The entertainment extravaganza featured lots of over-the-top moments, including the unveiling of a ‘Creation of Kevin’ painting and an appearance from ‘Friendship the Magician’, before Owens handed Jericho a present of his own: ‘The List of KO’.

Owens went on to attack his supposed friend inside the ring and around the ringside area, bringing an end to their seven-month alliance.

Speaking on Live Audio Wrestling, Jericho revealed that Vince McMahon was not present at Raw on the day of the memorable segment and he had to “fight all day long” with Triple H in order to convince his former on-screen rival to give him and Owens enough television time to make the segment work.

