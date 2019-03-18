5 Events that changed WWE's history

WWE is a sports entertainment promotion whose shows are meticulously planned down to the last detail. Everything from the wrestling matches to the decisions of pushing a superstar or another are hashed out long before it comes into fruition. In short, WWE rarely goes off script.

There have been a few times though where things have slipped out of the control of WWE management and changed the direction the company was headed in. These reasons range anywhere from a devastating injury to huge crowd reactions and have forced WWE to throw out their long-term plans and brought about a change in WWE's history.

Let us now look at 5 such movements:

#5 The Yes Movement

The 18-second knockout

This ranks lower on the list as it is still suspect whether this was a truly organic shift or a clever kayfabe storyline by the WWE.

While Daniel Bryan might be securely residing in the top tier talent now, this was not always the case. During WrestleMania 28 Bryan found himself a victim of an unfortunate booking. It is curious that this was also the match that would make him the most over wrestler in WWE for quite some time.

The Yes chant was already gaining some momentum with the fans after making its appearance at TLC PPV where Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. While it was meant to be an arrogant heelish catchphrase, the WWE didn't count on the fans latching on to it and showing their support for Daniel Bryan.

It was under these circumstances that AJ Lee gave Bryan the kiss of doom and he lost the title to Sheamus under 18 seconds. For any other wrestler it might have been a career nose dive but strangely, for Bryan, it did the complete opposite.

The WWE Universe got behind Daniel Bryan like never before and The Yes chant became their rallying cry. WrestleMania 28 jarred the audience into action. They could see a guy with great in-ring talent being passed over because WWE didn't feel like he was championship material.

While the loser got the winning end of this deal, the winner didn't benefit from it at all. Sheamus' title reign was lackluster and he got shuffled around a lot before finding his niche in the tag team division.

