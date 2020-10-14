5 exciting new feuds possible after the WWE Draft

The 2020 WWE Draft wrapped up on October 12th's episode of RAW. WWE Draft alters the landscape of the company and offers the fans a chance of new and exciting match-ups.

Over 60 WWE superstars and tag teams were featured in the Draft pool and there were some interesting picks. The Draft was a much-anticipated affair rife with rumors and speculations about where the big names would end up. Following the Draft, fans are excited to see what new feuds and interactions await their favorite wrestlers.

The WWE Draft offers a glimpse into the company's mindset about a particular wrestler. A high pick indicates that the Superstar is viewed as a valuable asset and is slated for big things, whereas a low pick spells trouble for a Superstar's future.

Another aspect of the Draft is the return of various Superstars. Lars Sullivan came back with devastating effect to be drafted to SmackDown while Charlotte Flair was one of the top Draft picks to RAW, indicating her imminent return.

With a new chapter of WWE set to get underway, here is a list of possible rivalries that have a chance of being established or reignited. With creative having a lot of options, expect some intriguing new dimensions to appear on WWE television.

#5 The New Day vs. The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Will The Hurt Business go after the RAW Tag Team Champions?

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made a spectacular comeback on Night One of the WWE Draft. The duo defeated Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championship before immediately being drafted to RAW. Big E was drafted to SmackDown, thus splitting him up from the group.

On Night Two of WWE Draft, RAW Tag Champions The Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown. Both teams swapped their champion belts to ensure their titles suited the brand. So who will make a good adversary for the veteran tag team?

Advertisement

One of the obvious choices is The Hurt Business. MVP has been masterful in leading the no-nonsense, hard-hitting faction over on RAW. With Apollo Crews drafted to SmackDown and Ricochet signaling that he wants to move on, The Hurt Business can look at new targets.

Their clash with Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION may continue for a while, but WWE is not a big fan of a 'heel vs. heel' dynamic. Ultimately, The Hurt Business will be hunting for more gold.

The serious group going after the unicorn-loving, pancaking eating, goofy champions The New Day is bound to be a spectacle. The contrast between the two team's mannerisms will be something to look out for.