5 Superstars who left WWE fans stunned by joining a faction

One of the most crucial aspects of WWE programming, or pro wrestling as a whole, is the idea of a faction. A group consisting of a bunch of Superstars who aim to put down everyone in their path has been one of the most used ideas in WWE history, and it has delivered on a bunch of occasions.

Be it DX, Evolution, or The Shield, some of WWE's biggest Superstars were once part of factions and worked alongside others to put themselves over. Another interesting aspect in regards to factions is the addition of a new member. These reveals are mostly met with a loud reaction, be it positive or negative. In this list, we will take a look at five faction member reveals that left the WWE Universe stunned.

#5 WWE Superstar Seth Rollins turns on The Shield and joins The Authority

Rollins turns on The Shield

Back in mid-2014, The Shield was feuding with a newly-reformed Evolution, consisting of Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista. The Shield had turned face by helping Daniel Bryan against the collective might of Triple H and others, and The Game was hell-bent on putting an end to the stable. The Shield took on Evolution at WWE Extreme Rules in a six-man tag team match, plus in a No Holds Barred Elimination contest at WWE Payback.

The Shield won both matches, leading to Batista leaving WWE for good. But things weren't as simple as they looked. In one of the biggest surprises of the year, Triple H revealed that there's always a Plan B, followed by Seth Rollins attacking his Shield brethren. Following the attack, Rollins joined Triple H and turned heel, thus imploding The Shield. All three members of The Shield would go on to become main event Superstars over the next few years, with each winning the WWE World title.