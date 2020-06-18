The Pride Fighter: 5 Facts you didn't know about WWE's Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville has become WWE's breakout star in 2020.

Did you know that Sonya Deville and Seth Rollins have dated the same woman?

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Sonya Deville has become WWE's breakout star of 2020

Sonya Deville has become 2020's Becky Lynch since the former Tough Enough contestant has come out of her feud with Mandy Rose looking like a brand new Superstar. Fire and Desire went their separate ways ahead of WrestleMania 36 back in April and Rose and Deville have since been at odds on SmackDown.

It was the SmackDown Hacker that revealed the plot behind Rose and Otis' failed Valentine's Day date because of Dolph Ziggler and Deville and this then allowed Rose and Otis to finally get together at the Biggest Show of the Year.

Deville has been able to show her true potential as part of the feud and her promos have proven that she was definitely the 'fire' part of her former tag team. Deville is WWE's first-ever lesbian female wrestler and is currently celebrating pride month along with the LGBTQ community, so here are some facts about the former MMA star that many WWE fans were not aware of.

#5. Sonya and her mother have matching tattoos

Sonya and her mother are very close, the two women are often seen together on Total Divas, where Deville has been a cast member over the past few years.

Deville and her mother both have a tattoo of a sign which means equality. Deville explained in an interview with Allure that:

"I've had tattoos since I was like 16, but if you would have asked the younger me to get a tattoo that symbolized my sexuality, I would have told you no, because that's how not OK I used to be with it."

The former Absolution member has become open with her sexuality throughout her time in WWE and even had her own float at Pride in Fort Lauderdale 2019, which was documented throughout her time on Total Divas.

1 / 5 NEXT