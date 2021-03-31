5 facts that give Drew McIntyre the advantage over Bobby Lashley in their WrestleMania match

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37. Although the two wrestlers appear evenly matched, they are not. There are five facts that give McIntyre an advantage over his opponent.

Lashley won the WWE Championship after a long wait. He is determined to walk in and out of WrestleMania 37 with the title. He also wants to prove himself as a main-event player on The Grandest Stage of them all.

Two weeks away. @DMcIntyreWWE had his Mania Moment last year. I get mine this year at @RJStadium. Get your tickets while you still can! https://t.co/6hvtIbJXJr pic.twitter.com/Rh7YUpNox2 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 27, 2021

Meanwhile, McIntyre returns to compete at the same stage where he won his first WWE title. Once again, he will challenge a powerhouse champion after defeating Brock Lesnar for the title last year.

The Scottish Warrior will go into this year's WrestleMania armed with odds in his favor. Lashley, however, will try to turn his luck to keep the Almighty Era alive.

Here are five facts that give an advantage to McIntyre over Lashley in their upcoming WrestleMania encounter.

#5. WWE Champions rarely win at WrestleMania in the past five years

Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE title at WrestleMania 37 against Drew McIntyre

Over the past five years, WrestleMania has not been a favorable stage for WWE Champions. Five champions walked in with their titles, but only one walked out with it.

At WrestleMania 32, Triple H defended what was then called the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns. Their match went on for over 27 minutes. Reigns came out on top to capture the title.

Advertisement

A year later, Brey Wyatt defended the title against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33. Although the match did not last as long as that of Triple H and Reigns, it had the same outcome. The challenger came out victorious.

I dreamed a broken dream, and made it come true. I made it for you 💙 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kHd0x7ffLq — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 6, 2020

WrestleMania 34 was a little different for then-WWE Champion AJ Styles. He successfully defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. He has been the only exception in the past five years.

At WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston defeated WWE Champion Daniel Bryan in a nearly 24-minute match to capture the title.

The title also changed hands last year when champion Brock Lesnar lost to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Lashley now hopes to be another exception like AJ Styles and not walk the same path as Triple H, Brey Wyatt, Daniel Bryan and Brock Lesnar.

1 / 5 NEXT