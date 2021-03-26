WWE WrestleMania 37: 16 matches revealed for the two-day event - Reports 

WrestleMania 37 is a very special event for the WWE because it will be the first major wrestling show to have 10,000+ fans in over a year.

The match card for the two-day event is slowly taking shape on WWE progamming, and Dave Meltzer provided some new updates in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As of this writing, eight matches have been confirmed for the PPV. On Saturday, April 10th, the main event will see Bobby Lashley defend the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. Sasha Banks will put her SmackDown Women's title on the line against Bianca Belair on night one. Bad Bunny's singles match against The Miz has also been announced for the first day.

The main event on Sunday, April 11th, will be a triple threat match for the Universal title featuring Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns. All the creative changes for the Universal title match have been covered in a separate article.

Plus, Rhea Ripley will face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, while The Fiend and Randy Orton are expected to battle in a stipulation match, which hasn't been announced yet.

The New Day will defend their newly-won RAW Tag Team titles against AJ Styles and Omos. The last confirmed match for the PPV is a singles contest between Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon.

In addition to the confirmed matches, Meltzer noted down the other rumored matches expected to be added to the match card.

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley in WWE

Here's a look at the matches that have been confirmed for WrestleMania 37.

Night 1 - Saturday, April 10th

Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship) (Main Event) Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship) The Miz vs. Bad Bunny

Night 2 - Sunday, April 11th

Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Universal Championship) (To be confirmed on the next SmackDown) (Main Event) Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE RAW Women's Championship) Randy Orton vs. The Fiend (w/ Alexa Bliss) (Stipulation match)

These two matches have been confirmed, but they have not been assigned a specific night of the show.

The New Day (C) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (WWE RAW Tag Team Championship) Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Plus, several additional matches are rumored for the show. Up to eight matches are expected to be added to the WrestleMania card.

Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews (WWE Intercontinental Championship) Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus (WWE United States Championship) Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode (C) vs. The Street Profits (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship) (WWE could add the teams of Otis & Chad Gable and Rey & Dominik Mysterio and make it a four-way match) Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax defending the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (Lana & Naomi, Natalya & Tamina Snuka, and other combinations could be involved) Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Women's Battle Royal

It should be noted that the plans are subject to change, and the company could still change things around before it commits to the final match card. The shows on both nights at the Raymond James Stadium are expected to be between three-and-a-half and four hours long.

What are your thoughts on the card for WrestleMania 37? Sound off in the comments below.