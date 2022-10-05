5 female stars who could return to WWE following Candice LeRae's comeback

Candice LeRae shocked the WWE Universe when she returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last week. The Poison Pixie's return to the company came after her contract expired shortly after giving birth to her first child.

Nobody saw LeRae's return coming, as World Wrestling Entertainment took extra steps to keep it under wraps. The surprise was exciting for fans, albeit not the first of late. Several stars have returned to the promotion over the past few months, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, and Candice LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano.

Following the return of The Poison Pixie, fans immediately pondered who could be next. Over the past few years, several stars have been released from the company due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and management shakeups.

With a renewed focus on talent development and apparent interest in re-signing past stars, could others follow in Candice's footsteps and return to WWE? Below are five female celebrities who could return to WWE following Candice LeRae's comeback.

#5. Mia Yim is about to become a free agent

Mia Yim began her wrestling career in 2009. She wrestled all around the independent wrestling scene, in Japan, and eventually at Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. Yim participated in both Mae Young Classic tournaments before signing with WWE in 2018.

While Mia didn't win any titles during her time with WWE, she was a regular on NXT. In 2020, she was called up to RAW under a new name. As "Reckoning," she appeared with the Retribution stable. Yim was released on November 4, 2021.

It was recently revealed that Mia Yim is set to become a free agent following a successful run with IMPACT Wrestling. A return to the company could be on the cards, as she'd help any division. Due to not having much championship success during her first run with the company, a return could prove to be more fruitful.

#4. Billie Kay is a highly entertaining superstar

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Billie Kay began her career in 2007. She wrestled in Australia and later on the American independent scene before signing with WWE in 2015.

Kay is likely best known for her time teaming up with Peyton Royce for IIconics. The two found success on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, eventually capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Both stars were released on April 15, 2021.

While both Australian stars would likely be ideal for rejoining the company, Peyton is currently pregnant and thus unable to compete. Billie Kay, however, could still make an impact on her own. She's hilarious on the microphone and can pull off any role. She may still have some resumes to hand out.

#3. Emma is currently dating a SmackDown star

Emma and Madcap Moss

Emma began wrestling professionally in 2005. She trained in Australia as a teenager before refining her skills with Lance Storm in Canada. She signed with WWE and reported to Florida Championship Wrestling in 2012.

The Australian star was one of the most influential women for NXT's Women's Evolution. She and Paige laid the groundwork for the Four Horsewomen. The two even had a quality match at NXT Arrival. She was eventually called up to the main roster and bounced around between NXT and RAW before being released in 2017.

Since being let go by WWE, Emma has found success in Ring of Honor and IMPACT Wrestling, but she's currently a free agent. Given her romantic relationship with SmackDown's Madcap Moss, a return to the company doesn't seem out of the question.

As a pioneer of Women's Evolution, she would benefit the company in almost any role. She could even reform her team with Dana Brooke.

#2. Franky Monet never got a fair chance

Franky Monet

Franky Monet, aka Taya Valkyrie, is a Canadian wrestler who began her career in 2010. She trained with Lance Storm and found success in AAA, Lucha Underground, and IMPACT Wrestling.

She signed with WWE in 2021 and quickly debuted on the NXT show as Franky Monet. Unfortunately, she only wrestled a handful of times before being released due to budget cuts while NXT was being changed to NXT 2.0.

The talented Monet wasn't ever given a fair shake in NXT due to the pandemic and management shakeups. Still, she's found success everywhere else she's been.

If she returns to WWE, she could positively influence RAW, SmackDown, or NXT. Monet could even potentially return alongside her husband, John Morrison.

#1. Many fans expected to see Tegan Nox at WWE Clash at the Castle

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo New look for Nixon Newell/Tegan Nox. What are the odds for a WWE return? New look for Nixon Newell/Tegan Nox. What are the odds for a WWE return? https://t.co/loBRdBJZpt

Tegan Nox is a Welsh professional wrestler who started her in-ring career in 2013. She competed on the European indie scene and in Japan before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017.

Early on, Tegan took part in the Mae Young Classic and appeared on NXT UK before transitioning into a full-time NXT Superstar. In 2021, she was called up to Friday Night SmackDown. She was released from her contract on November 18, 2021.

Many fans expected Tegan Nox to return to WWE last month for Clash at the Castle. The Welsh superstar noted that she had visa issues preventing her from working temporarily, but many fans thought it was a red herring. She'd be a great addition to any roster if her problems can be corrected. She could even join Damage CTRL.

Triple H isn't opposed to bringing WWE and NXT stars back to the promotion. With NXT Europe and other NXT brands supposedly coming in the future, more roster spots may open up in the coming months and years. Could some of these stars return to help flesh out RAW, SmackDown, NXT, or another brand? Only time will tell.

