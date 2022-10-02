Professional wrestling legend Konnan was recently asked about John Morrison and Franky Monet potentially returning to WWE on his Keepin' It 100 podcast. The former nWo member noted that he believes if Triple H called them personally, they'd likely consider rejoining the promotion.

John Morrison has a long history with World Wrestling Entertainment, where he's held ten championships. Franky Monet, also known as Taya Valkyrie, had a shorter stay with the promotion being hired and released in 2021.

Unfortunately, both stars were fired due to budget cuts by the previous administration prior to Triple H taking over control of both creative and talent development duties. Since The Game has been given the reigns of the company, numerous released stars have been brought back into the fold.

While there are certainly plenty of reasons for both Morrison to return to WWE and for Monet to give the promotion another chance, what could the pair do if they arrived in the promotion together? There are several exciting possible opponents for the tandem to battle against, including some couples who share a laundry list of accolades.

Below are 5 mixed-tag team opponents for John Morrison and Franky Monet in WWE.

#5. John Morrison is likely still seeking revenge against The Miz

The Miz and Maryse

Maryse began wrestling in 2006 after attempting to win the WWE Diva Search. During her career, she captured the Divas Championship on two occasions. She appears periodically for the company while also starring alongside her husband on USA Network's Miz & Mrs.

Meanwhile, The Miz began his wrestling career in 2003 after gaining notoriety through reality television. He was initially looked down on by wrestlers and fans alike, but he's since had a Hall of Fame-worthy career, winning 20 championships in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Miz and Maryse are the perfect opponents for John Morrison and Franky Monet. The Miz turned on John Morrison but quickly disappeared to do Dancing WIth The Stars. When The Miz returned to action, Morrison was released from the company. Johnny and Franky already have a story reason to challenge The It Couple.

#4. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are likely the biggest mixed-tag team to compete against

Becky Lynch began her wrestling career in 2002, although she took a long break beginning in 2006 due to an injury. She found success all over the world and eventually joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2013. She's a multi-time world champion and is considered to be one of the most influential women in wrestling.

Seth Rollins started wrestling in 2005. He became a top star for Ring of Honor before joining WWE in 2010. Over the course of his career with the company, he's captured fourteen championships and has achieved more accolades than nearly any other superstar.

Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have reached the top of the industry. They are both multi-time world champions and have even captured world titles in the main event of WrestleMania. If John Morrison and Franky Monet were to compete against anybody in World Wrestling Entertainment, Becky and Seth are undoubtedly the biggest mixed-tag opponents there are.

#3. Judgment Day always needs new competition

Judgment Day

Damian Priest began his pro wrestling career in 2004 but he really began to take off after joining Ring of Honor in 2015. He held the Ring of Honor World Television Championship before signing with WWE in 2018. He has since had championship success on both NXT and RAW.

Rhea Ripley began her wrestling career in 2013 when she wrestled in Australia as a teenager. She signed with WWE in 2017 and quickly captured titles on NXT UK, NXT, and Monday Night RAW. Today, she's united with Damian, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in Judgment Day.

While most mixed-tag teams on this list comprise of couples, Judgment Day is not romantically linked. Instead, the faction is bonded by the desire to take over Monday Night RAW. If Morrison and Monet were to join the red brand, they'd likely have to fight the devlish stable to survive. While any of the three male competitors could team up with Rhea, Priest would serve as the most intimidating.

#2. Karrion Kross and Scarlett would make for an intriguing match

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Karrion Kross first broke into the professional wrestling industry in 2014. He quickly found success working in promotions such as AAA, Lucha Underground, IMPACT Wrestling, and even Global Force Wrestling before signing with WWE in 2020 where he quickly became the NXT Champion.

Scarlett debuted in 2012 and worked for AAW, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, and Ring Of Honor Wrestling before signing with World Wrestling Entertainment and appearing alongside Kross on NXT.

Both Kross and Scarlett were victims of budget cuts over the course of the pandemic, just as Morrison and Monet were. With Kross and Scarlett back, Johnny and Franky would make for perfect opponents. The Friday Night Delight has enough credibility to stand up to Kross while Scarlett will be the underdog next to the powerful Franky Monet.

#1. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae both recently returned to WWE

Candice LeRae is a twenty-year professional in the wrestling industry. She made a name for herself on the California independent wrestling scene but eventually broke out and became an international star. She signed with WWE in 2018 and had a run on NXT before leaving after giving birth to a child. She returned just last week.

Johnny Gargano is a seventeen-year veteran and Candice's husband. He wrestled internationally and on the independent scene before joining World Wrestling Entertainment full-time in 2016. He became one of the pillars of NXT and is now a fixture on Monday Night RAW.

A month or two ago, this dream mixed-tag team match was far more likely to take place outside of WWE than inside a World Wrestling Entertainment ring. With Johnny and Candice Wrestling both now back with the company, this could be an epic bout between two extremely talented couples.

The futures of John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie are up in the air. The talented couple will undoubtedly find success no matter where they work and whether they do so together or individually. Still, there are several exciting mixed-tag team matches the duo could partake in if they return to WWE in the future.

Would you like to see John Morrison and Franky Monet return to WWE and potentially challenge any of these duos? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

