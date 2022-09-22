5 reasons why Franky Monet aka Taya Valkyrie should return to WWE

Could Franky Monet potentially return to WWE or NXT soon? Some fans have been speculating about the Canadian superstar's future with World Wrestling Entertainment after some comments from a legendary superstar.

Konnan recently discussed both Taya Valkyrie, aka Franky Monet, and John Morrison on his Keepin' It 100 podcast. A fan asked the legend if he could see the two stars return to WWE following their releases last year. He believed the couple might consider coming back if Triple H called them himself.

Franky Monet was released when Vince McMahon was still in charge of WWE's creative direction and talent relations. With Triple H now heading up both departments, things have changed.

While it is possible that Franky Monet could return to WWE, should she? Below are five reasons why Franky Monet, aka Taya Valkyrie, should return to the company.

#5. WWE is the biggest company in the world

The most apparent reason why Franky Monet should return to WWE is that the company is by far the biggest in all of professional wrestling. In fact, no wrestling promotion in history has had the global footprint or the monetary success of World Wrestling Entertainment.

While there are other places she can work for, the Stamford-based company is the ultimate destination for most performers. The company has the biggest social media presence, the most television viewers for its weekly programs, and the most live fans in attendance.

Franky Monet has found success everywhere she's gone, and there's little reason to believe that the talented star couldn't replicate her success in the big leagues. The drive to prove herself on the biggest platform may potentially influence her to rejoin the company.

#4. Franky Monet could have unaccomplished goals left to reach

Franky Monet has had a lot of success outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. In Mexico, she's captured the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship on four separate occasions. She currently holds the title along with Major League Wrestling's World Women's Featherweight Championship.

She's also had success with IMPACT Wrestling. She's both a former Knockouts Champion and Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. Almost everywhere Monet goes, she wins gold. Unfortunately, she never captured a title in WWE.

Monet may want to return to the company to reach her goals, like winning titles on NXT, being featured on a proper NXT premium live event, and finding success on the main roster. Goals can motivate any athlete, which may lead her back to WWE.

#3. Triple H is now in charge of WWE's creative direction

Franky Monet's time with WWE came during an interesting period. The Covid-19 pandemic dramatically changed the way the company operated. NXT was evolving and soon became NXT 2.0. Additionally, Triple H was seemingly phased out of developmental while battling a serious cardiac event.

Dozens and dozens of superstars have been fired over the past few years, with decisions seemingly being made on a whim. Now, however, some stability appears to be back with the promotion. Vince McMahon retired from his active duties in WWE, and Triple H is currently the Chief Content Officer.

There may be more job security now that Triple H is in charge of the company. Additionally, the creative direction of the promotion may be more fluid and organized. These are encouraging signs that could show Monet that this potential run with the company won't end up the same way as the first.

#2. She may go straight to the main roster

During Franky Monet's first run with WWE, she was a member of the NXT brand. Unfortunately, she was released very soon. She signed with WWE in February and was back on the independent scene by November. The talented star never appeared on the main roster.

Since Triple H became head of both talent and creative, we've seen a handful of NXT stars called up to the main roster. IYO SKY spent several years in NXT before finally being given a major spot on RAW. Her current partner Dakota Kai was released just as Franky was. When Kai was rehired, she went straight to the main roster instead of returning to NXT.

If Franky returns to World Wrestling Entertainment, there's a chance she forgoes an NXT return in favor of RAW or SmackDown. She's a veteran who has had success in various companies all over the world and even has NXT experience. She could follow in the footsteps of Dakota Kai. She could even potentially join Damage CTRL.

#1. NXT appears to be undergoing a major change

While Franky Monet may go straight to the main roster if she returns to World Wrestling Entertainment, there's also a chance she could show back up on the NXT brand. While she may not have fit in with the brand even a month ago, the show's direction may be changing.

Last week marked the first anniversary of NXT 2.0, and a video package highlighted the stars from the brand. In the end, the logo transitioned from the splatter-paint look to a black, gold, and white design. The "2.0" was also eliminated.

The brand is rumored to be undergoing a change moving forward. Franky Monet would be a perfect fit to lead the show if NXT reverts to the pre-2.0 version. Her experience and talent could also help the younger women on the brand.

There are many key reasons why Franky Monet should return to WWE in the future. New leadership, unaccomplished goals, and above all, her talent should make the star excel in the company this time.

Should Taya Valkyrie, aka Franky Monet, return to World Wrestling Entertainment? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

