5 female superstars who should be candidates for induction into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.97K // 02 Jan 2019, 20:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be the female inductee in the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Fame came into existence in 1993, thirty years after the company's inception as a breakaway organisation from the National Wrestling Alliance.

It was principally introduced to acknowledge and pay tribute to the recently deceased Andre the Giant.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

Andre had passed away at the young age of 46 due to congestive heart failure after a lifelong battle with the disease Acromegaly which caused him to balloon in height to over 7 feet tall and 500 Ibs in weight.

Andre was the only inductee in 1993 and it was marked by a video package on television. It wasn't until the following year that WWE promoted a ceremony to mark the Hall of Fame with the 1994 edition coinciding with the company's King of the Ring event.

It wasn't until 1995 however, when the first female performer was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. That woman, rather inevitably was The Fabulous Moolah. Moolah had dominated the female division between the 1950s and 1980s as she used a reported manner of underhand techniques to remain atop of the division.

Some are too unsavoury to list here but such was her fame as the figurehead for women's wrestling for decades, she was WWE's only choice for its initial female inductee.

Since then, WWE has inducted plenty more deserving female performers into it's Hall of Fame, including Moolah's peer, Mae Young as well as more contemporary names such as: Sunny, Trish Stratus, Lita and Ivory.

There are many more worthy female names that are yet to receive the call into WWE's Hall of Fame. Which female wrestler will WWE induct into its class of 2019 Hall of Fame class?

Advertisement

SK looks at five candidates that WWE should consider for enshrinement in the following slideshow.

#5 Chyna

Chyna: Should have been inducted long ago

Chyna's WWE Hall of Fame credentials are undeniable. She set new ground for women in wrestling, achieving feats that no woman had before and in some cases, never have since.

Chyna was the first ever female entrant in the Royal Rumble, back in 1999 where she even eliminated the largest man in the match in Mark Henry.

She also competed in the 2000 'Rumble and eliminated Chris Jericho.

In October 1999, she became the first and to date the only woman to become Intercontinental Champion when she overcame Jeff Jarrett in a "Good Housekeeping" match to win the title. She would become co-champion with Jericho months later before winning the belt a final time at Summerslam 2000.

At Wrestlemania X-7, Chyna finally became Women's Champion for the first and only time when she overcame Ivory to become the champion. Unfortunately, she left the company months later due to a contract dispute stemming from her desire to fight exclusively in the men's division.

Add to the fact she was already on a sticky wicket due to her long-time boyfriend, Triple H having left her and her position in the company became untenable.

It was an unfortunate end to a remarkable WWE career. Her former beau, Triple H expressed a desire to induct her after she passed away in April 2016. Hopefully, the WWE executive stands by that claim and inducts the "Ninth Wonder of the World" as soon as possible. She may even be enshrined in a group induction as part of D-Generation X. Time will tell.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement