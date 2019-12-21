5 Female superstars who should be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

Paul Benson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Paige: Will 2020 be her year?

The WWE Hall of Fame came into existence in 1993, thirty years after the company's inception, as a breakaway organization from the National Wrestling Alliance.

It was principally introduced to acknowledge and pay tribute to the recently deceased Andre the Giant. Full Hall of Fame classes followed in 1994, 1995 and 1996 before the ceremony was discontinued until 2004 when it was resurrected to coincide with the twentieth edition of WrestleMania.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news

In 1995, The Fabulous Moolah became the first female performer who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Moolah had dominated women's wrestling for decades and it made sense that she would warrant induction. Although in recent years, her unsavory methods to keep herself on top were publicly revealed.

It wasn't until 2006 that the second female performer, Sensational Sherri was enshrined into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Since then, WWE has inducted sixteen more female performers into its Hall of Fame classes. With the Women's Revolution in full swing in WWE in 2019, it is likely that far more female performers will be rewarded inductions in the future. Members of the current roster such as Ronda Rousey, who is already a UFC Hall of Famer, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch would be leading candidates and potential class headliners in future.

In 2019, WWE inducted three; Torrie Wilson, Chyna, as part of D-Generation X and Luna Vachon as part of the Legacy Wing.

There are plenty more deserving female performers who deserve induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Will 2020 see more than three women take their rightful place in the Hall. It won't be long until we find out.

This slideshow looks at five female acts who are leading candidates for induction in 2020.

Advertisement

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments!

#5 Miss Elizabeth

Miss Elizabeth: The first lady of wrestling during the late 1980s and early 1990s

The fact that Miss Elizabeth, the first lady of wrestling in the 1980s is not yet in the WWE Hall of Fame is a true travesty.

The likely reason that she is not yet enshrined is almost entirely due to the tragic manner of her death.

Elizabeth died on May 1, 2003, due to an accidental overdose of painkillers mixed with alcohol. She was just 42.

Prior to her untimely demise, Elizabeth had managed her real-life husband, Macho Man Randy Savage to the Intercontinental and WWE Championships and was a major part of many of WWE's most famous moments from the mid-1980s to early 1990s.

Elizabeth had a second career in WCW, beginning in January 1996, where she was once again united with Savage, despite their real-life divorce several years earlier. She managed Savage and Ric Flair before she wound up as a member of the nWo.

She remained in the company until 2000 when her contract expired.

For a generation of fans, Miss Elizabeth is the female performer they remember more than any other. Her Hall of Fame spot is guaranteed. Maybe her induction will finally arrive in 2020.

1 / 5 NEXT