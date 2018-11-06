×
5 female Superstars who should represent SmackDown and 5 who should not

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.21K   //    06 Nov 2018, 18:04 IST

The SmackDown Women's team of 2016
The SmackDown Women's team of 2016

It was made official by the Acting General Manager of Monday Night Raw Baron Corbin that Team Raw and Team SmackDown will clash in a traditional Survivor Series tag team elimination match. He also made it clear that 2 (one men's and the other women's) 5-on-5 matches will be held at Survivor Series. While the men of SmackDown have won 1 and lost 1 match to team RAW, the women of SD Live have failed to defeat the women of the flagship show on both the occasions. Asuka and Charlotte Flair who had played a huge role in RAW's two victories are now on the blue brand and so the tables might be turned on RAW this time.

Also Read: 5 female superstars who should represent RAW and 5 who should not

I have already discussed team RAW and here are the 5 female superstars who should be a part of team SmackDown and 5 who should not:

#1 Should Be - Charlotte Flair (Captain)

The Queen of WWE
The Queen of WWE

Charlotte Flair put on a performance of a lifetime against Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Evolution. The two women blew the arena's roof down in that classic match-up. However, the Nature Girl could not capture the Women's title which gave Becky a chance to represent the blue brand versus RAW's champion Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte has won both the matches she has taken part in the inter-brand warfare. She was one of the two sole survivors for Team RAW in 2016 and scored a victory for Team Blue by defeating RAW's champion Alexa Bliss in 2017. She was even offered the captaincy role by SD Live GM Paige this past week and most probably this week Charlotte would win a multi-woman match to be officially assigned the captain's position.




