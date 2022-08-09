5 female wrestlers who could benefit from Triple H being in charge of creative

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H has been chosen to lead WWE's creative direction. It's a move that WWE fans have been craving for years given how The Game turned NXT into a dominant brand over the years.

With Triple H in charge, fans can expect a lot of changes to the presentation and product as a whole. The focus will definitely start to shift from sports entertainment towards pro wrestling, which could put more emphasis on wrestling rather than silly gimmicks.

There are quite a few women wrestlers in particular who could benefit from this change in direction. Below are five female wrestlers who could benefit from Triple H being in charge of creative.

#5. Shotzi

WWE SmackDown Superstar Shotzi Blackheart

Shotzi signed with WWE in October 2019 and is one of the most unique women's wrestler to come out of NXT. In 2021, Shotzi made her main roster debut on SmackDown alongside Nox. It's a bit of a surprise as to why she wasn't pushed during her call up to the main roster. Her uniqueness could've added much to WWE women's division.

Much like other NXT call-ups, Shotzi was pushed aside after being called up. Now with Triple H being the head of creative, it looks like things may change for the tank-lover. During Triple H's time in NXT, Shotzi was pushed heavily and was also involved in some key storylines.

The same can now be expected given that The Game will probably look to freshen things up a bit for the women's division.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez

Former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez

During NXT's black and gold days under Triple H, Raquel Rodriguez was built as a dominant force who could wreck havoc across the entire women's division. She was heavily pushed as a dominant champion.

The former NXT women's champion also has the look, size, and power to hang with just about anybody in the WWE locker room.

The Game will probably look to transform Raquel into the same person fans witnessed in NXT and when that happens, all hell will break loose.

#3. Shayna Bazsler

Shayna Bazsler proved to be a dominant force in NXT

Shayna Bazsler made her NXT debut in August 2017 and dominated the NXT women's division prior to receiving her call-up to the main roster in 2020. However, her main roster performance was lacking at best. The Queen of Spades was immediately put into an implosive tag team with Nia Jax.

Despite doing her best, the former NXT Women's Champion just couldn't get over with the fans and was left floundering on the main roster with nothing to do. But all that is about to change.

Triple H will see things differently from Mr. McMahon and will consider pushing Shayna to the main event of the women's division.

We may even get to see a dream match between Shayna Bazsler and Ronda Rousey in the near future. Whatever Triple H's plans are for Bazsler, her future looks quite bright.

#2. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley should've received her push long ago

Rhea Ripley is another former NXT Women's Champion who has suffered from inconsistent bookings. Rhea Ripley should've been pushed like Bianca Belair long ago given her imposing nature and in-ring abilities.

But that hasn't happened. The Aussie wrestler is yet to return to her glory days after being defeated by Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

It was only recently that Rhea Ripley was put in a stable with Balor and Damian Priest. Now with The Game running the show backstage, that role could very well transition into Ripley winning the Women's Championship down the line.

One can expect her to dominate the main roster in the coming weeks.

#1. Sasha Banks

The future looks promising for The Boss

It's quite obvious that Sasha Banks' WWE future is in a delicate situation given recent developments. However, The Game is known to build bridges and he may extend an olive branch to Sasha Banks which will allow her to return.

No one will understand Banks' worth like The Game and he can put her potential to good use like he did in NXT. Sasha might dominate the tag team division for a while with Naomi before being put into the main event scene in the future.

The future looks promising for The Boss if she decides to mend fences with the WWE.

