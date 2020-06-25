5 female wrestlers you didn't know had been fired by WWE

Many female wrestlers have been fired from WWE over the years

WWE has fired some of their biggest stars in the past

Many female wrestlers have been fired from WWE over the years

Wrestling is a career that doesn't have a lengthy shelf-life attached. Most aspiring performers are aware of this when they decide to step into the career. Many stars, such as Ric Flair and The Undertaker, were able to have lengthy careers and reach legendary status. Others, however, find it hard to latch onto a character that can have longevity and, at some point, they become surplus to requirements.

WWE releases many stars from their contracts on a regular basis and will enforce their 90-day noncompete clauses which prevent them from immediately moving to another company. Others become problems for WWE in the backstage area or break rules that cause the company to make the decision to end their employment.

Here are just five former female wrestlers that the company has made the decision to fire in recent years.

#5. Melina

@artistLA323 No. I'm still fired. I had this trip planned prior. I stand by my man. I was told I couldn't go IN the arena 2 watch. Funny. — 🄼🄴🄻🄸🄽🄰 (@RealMelina) August 8, 2011

Melina was once seen as one of the best female wrestlers in the company when Mickie James and the former WWE Women's Champion were carrying the Women's Division throughout 2007. Melina had the technical ability and flair in the ring, but according to many reports from fellow wrestlers, outside of the ring, she was a bit of handful.

Melina caused a lot of issues backstage in WWEaccording to SEScoops and at one point was even kicked out of the Women's locker room by Lita, who is reportedly usually one of the most laid back stars.

Melina obviously didn't learn from this and was fired from the company in August 2011. To make matters worse, the company then had to ban her from events since she would continue to show up at shows alongside her then-boyfriend Johnny Nitro. Melina herself admitted this on her social media account, where she confirmed that the company had fired her.

