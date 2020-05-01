5 Female wrestlers who won men's titles

Chyna and Tessa Blanchard

Women have been a mainstay in professional wrestling for decades on end. The WWE Women's title has been around for 65 years now, despite having its fair share of ups and downs. The first WrestleMania in 1985 saw Wendi Richter defeating Leilani Kai to win the Women's title. Several other promotions like Impact Wrestling have done their bit towards turning the Women's division into a big deal.

Professional wrestling's storied history has seen a long string of Women's Champions, including all-time greats like The Fabulous Moolah, Trish Stratus, and Chyna. But there have also been instances where women ended up winning men's title belts. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 5 female stars across various promotions, who won men's titles.

#5 Chyna

Chyna

Dubbed as The ninth Wonder of the World, Chyna made her way to WWE in early 1997, and formed an alliance with Triple H. Soon after, Chyna became a significant part of the notorious faction named D-Generation X, formed by Triple H and Shawn Michaels. In 1999, Chyna entered the Royal Rumble match at No.30, becoming the first female athlete to compete in the annual free-for-all. Later that year, Chyna got into a feud with Jeff Jarrett over the Intercontinental title.

The duo faced each other at WWE Unforgiven 1999. At WWE No Mercy, Chyna defeated Jarret in a Good Housekeeping match to win the Intercontinental title. She became the first woman to achieve this feat, and is the only female Superstar in history to win the coveted belt. Chyna went on to feud with Chris Jericho over her newly-won belt, and defeated him at Survivor Series. Her reign ended at Armageddon 1999, where Jericho defeated her to win the belt. Following his victory, Jericho was confronted by Chyna backstage, who shook his hand as a sign of respect.