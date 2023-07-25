5 female WWE stars who may join Gunther's Imperium

Gunther’s no-nonsense faction of Imperium has been one of the toughest stables within WWE as of late. With the superstar spearheading the pro-wrestling collective, not to mention his successful title defenses, anyone who dares challenge them should be thinking twice.

It is worth noting though, that almost all of the factions within the promotion have a female superstar among them, which Imperium doesn't have. To that end, will The Ring General consider recruiting a female member to their group? If such a move comes to fruition, who could be the possible candidates for becoming the first-ever member of Imperium?

#5. Nikkita Lyons as a member of Gunther’s Imperium

NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons is a plausible in-ring competitor if Gunther wishes to add a female wrestler to Imperium.

Lyons signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and made her in-ring debut on New Year’s Eve that year during an episode of the now-defunct 205 Live. Albeit losing her first-ever match against Amari Miller, she put up an impressive performance considering that it was her debut bout.

This is due to the fact that, at a young age, she was already exposed to the world of combat sports, specifically to the discipline, which is Tae Kwon Do. She received her black belt as early as eight years old.

She definitely has the power advantage among her counterparts within the roster. If Gunther chooses her to be Imperium’s first-ever female member, then the female superstars in rival factions better watch out for The Lyoness.

She is currently on the road to recovery after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in January of this year.

#4. Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile is also an NXT Superstar that can join Gunther’s Imperium. For those unaware, Nile is the first-ever champion of NBC’s The Titan Games, that was hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

With an amazing physique paired with power and agility, it’s no wonder that Nile quickly gained popularity within the NXT roster. It’s also no wonder that she became one of the contenders for the gold brand’s Women’s Championship back in June of this year.

She’s also a former member of the faction Diamond Mine. The group recently disbanded after The Creed Brothers lost to The Dyad in a Loser Leaves NXT match. With her having already experienced competing with a group, it would be easy for her to blend in with a new stable provided that Gunther recruits her. If this comes to fruition, the competition better be ready when The Ring General unleashes The Pitbull.

#3. Lacey Evans

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans sure does have the credentials of a female member of Imperium. She’s got the looks and the toughness like the true military personnel that she is, not to mention the discipline that was embedded in her while serving her country.

Her serious demeanor and always being on the hunt for those that she deems as nasties within the women’s roster would definitely fit in The Ring General’s Imperium.

#2. Iyo Sky

The current Ms. Money in the Bank and Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky might be a surprise to some, but there’s an explanation to why she is included in this list.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Gunther was asked about who among the female WWE Superstars he would recruit if his Imperium were to face the current WWE Women’s World Champion and Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. Iyo Sky was one of the names that he mentioned.

Sky is indeed a good choice as Imperium’s female member. She is a highly decorated athlete in both her indie circuit days and her current run as a WWE Superstar.

#1. Charlotte Flair

(Skip to 2:34 in the video.)

Another WWE Superstar that Gunther mentioned during the aforementioned interview was Charlotte Flair.

Such a choice is a no-brainer considering the accolades that the second-generation superstar has achieved over the years. She was the inaugural WWE RAW Women’s Champion and even went on to win the title five more times. Flair is also a seven-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and the last female superstar to be hailed as the WWE Divas Champion.

The Queen forming an alliance with the faction is pretty unlikely, not to mention that it will come as a shock to fans. But anything can happen in WWE and this can become a possibility.

