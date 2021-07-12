5 female WWE stars and how they reacted to their partners' AEW debuts

Over the past two years or so, a string of former WWE Superstars have made their debuts in All Elite Wrestling. The first big debut was made by Jon Moxley at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and many more followed suit.

A lot of these WWE Superstars felt that they weren't being used to their potential in Vince McMahon's promotion and wanted to showcase their skills elsewhere. The existence of AEW gave these wrestlers an opportunity to bet on themselves and start afresh in Tony Khan's company. What's interesting is that the real-life partners of some of these former WWE Superstars were still working for WWE (some still do) when they made their way to AEW.

Real-life couples working for rival promotions sometimes result in intriguing scenarios. Die-hard fans are usually on the lookout for backstage gossip that comes out of these inter-promotional relationships. In the following list, we will be looking at an interesting aspect of the topic at hand. Let's take a look at five female WWE stars and focus on how they reacted to their real-life partners debuting in All Elite Wrestling.

#5 WWE's Zelina Vega reacts to Aleister Black's AEW debut

Rest in peace Aleister Black 🪦 Long live Tommy End / Malakai Blacks 😈 pic.twitter.com/kVgZaGmo2J — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) July 7, 2021

Aleister Black wrestled his final WWE match back in October 2020 and was taken off TV following the contest. He remained on the sidelines for months on end, leading to speculation that WWE could let him go in the near future. Black returned to SmackDown after WrestleMania 37 and was donning a new character. In a shocking turn of events, Black was released by WWE on June 2, 2021.

Exactly a month after Black's release, his wife Zelina Vega made her surprise return to WWE. She was previously let go in November 2020 due to a breach of contract. Aleister Black made his AEW debut as Malakai Black on the July 7 episode of AEW Dynamite, and here's how Vega reacted:

👊🏽 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

I couldn’t be prouder 🥲🥲 — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 8, 2021

Aleister Black attacked WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson and top AEW star Cody during his big debut. He has a bright future ahead of him in AEW and fans are excited to see him start anew after a disappointing WWE main roster run. Zelina Vega is doing fine for herself as well. She will be participating in the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder match at the upcoming WWE event.

