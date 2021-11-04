5 times female WWE Superstars defeated male opponents

Intergender contests are quite uncommon in WWE, but when both superstars are comfortable with the contest, they put on some great matches.

Female superstars often pin their male counterparts in such clashes, which makes it even more epic for the WWE Universe. In this article, we will look at five occasions when a female superstar beat her male counterpart in WWE.

Special Mention - Sara (The Undertaker's ex-wife) pinned Diamond Dallas Page

The Undertaker was in a heated rivalry with Diamond Dallas Page in 2001. The former's then-wife Sara got involved in the storyline as DDP was stalking her.

On the August 20, 2001 episode of Monday Night RAW, Sara and DDP squared off in a match. However, the former wasn't a professional wrestler.

As The Deadman choke-slammed DDP outside the ring, Sara easily pinned the latter. The win was certainly special for her as the couple celebrated in the ring after the match.

#5 WWE Superstar Chyna defeated Triple H and The Undertaker in a triple threat match

WWE Superstar, the late Chyna, has been one of the most dominant forces to ever step foot in the promotion. She created history when she became the first woman to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in 1999. Hence, it is no surprise she had her share of tussles against male superstars in one-on-one matches.

On the August 9, 1999, episode of Monday Night RAW, Chyna defeated Triple H and The Undertaker in a triple threat fall-count-anywhere match to become the number one contender for the WWE Championship. Unfortunately for Chyna, she lost the contendership to Mankind right after.

Having said this, winning against two of the biggest WWE Superstars in Triple H and The Undertaker certainly made Chyna a force to be reckoned with.

