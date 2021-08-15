5 current female WWE Superstars who once worked as models

Many current WWE Superstars never initially planned on becoming wrestlers or sports entertainers. Instead, their former careers and experiences brought them closer to the company before they ultimately signed to WWE.

WWE is filled with superstars from every walk of life. The pool of experience and talent has helped the company create some great gimmicks and storylines.

Currently, there are a few WWE Superstars who started their careers as models before being signed by the company. These individuals worked hard to transition into full-time wrestlers and make it big in the industry.

Take a look at the five active female WWE Superstars who worked as models before becoming wrestlers.

#5. WWE Superstar Nia Jax was once a plus size model

Many WWE Superstars had different professions before they decided to try out for the company and become sports entertainers. Nia Jax had a completely different career before she became a WWE Superstar.

Jax was a plus-size model in her early 20s and was used to being around famous people and celebrities. Jax claims that her modeling career helped her gain a lot of confidence in her body.

The Miami Herald caught up with the former RAW Women’s Champion and discussed how her modeling career helped pave the way for her wrestling career:

“Not everybody is made to be a size 0 or a size 4, and I’m not saying there is anything wrong with being a size 0 or a size 4,” Nia said. “Being my [plus] size is something I’ve had to deal with my whole life. I’ve always been the big girl. I’ve always had curves, and I never could relate to any of the girls like the Victoria Secret models.

“Once I realized, when I became a plus-size model, that there were more women like me, my confidence immediately shot through the roof. When I was able to walk out there and show younger girls, who are like me when I was their age -- who didn’t see girls who are curvier being put in a beautiful light -- it just made me think that I have to be able to show these girls that they are just as beautiful as the girls who are size 0.”

Many have claimed that a great part of her success lies in her lineage in the Anoa’i family dynasty. However, her unique physique has allowed her to become one of the powerhouses in the WWE women’s locker room.

She’s already won a few title reigns during her career, and she will likely even more success before retiring from the ring.

