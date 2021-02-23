5 New feuds coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was full of action with the two Chamber matches producing two high-quality bouts. While Daniel Bryan won the SmackDown Chamber match for the right to face Roman Reigns, his win was short-lived. The Tribal Chief defended the Universal Championship immediately following the SmackDown match and picked up a relatively easy win.

For McIntyre and the WWE Championship, it was a harder path. The then-WWE Champion entered third and retained his title, last eliminating AJ Styles. The Elimination Chamber structure then rose from the ring and Bobby Lashley proceeded to attack McIntyre. With that, it was only a matter of time before The Miz came down to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. The Miz scored the pin and is now the new WWE Champion.

Elsewhere on the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair fell to the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Lashley lost his United States Championship to Riddle earlier in the evening in a triple threat that also featured John Morrison. And not to be forgotten, the Men's Royal Rumble match winner Edge speared Reigns after he defeated Bryan. He pointed to the WrestleMania sign to signal he has chosen the Tribal Chief for his rightfully-earned match. What other feuds could come out of the 2021 Elimination Chamber event? Here are five possibilities.

#5 Feud coming out of Elimination Chamber PPV - Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Part 4

Zayn tried to team up with old friend Owens at Elimination Chamber.

During the SmackDown Elimination Chamber contest, there was a moment when Sami Zayn tried to recruit old friend/enemy Kevin Owens to his side. He said that neither of them fit the mold that WWE wants as champion and that they should team up during the match.

Owens quickly declined the invitation and attacked the Great Liberator. Both men were involved in the Elimination Chamber match for a while, but it would be Owens who ultimately eliminated Zayn.

That move could help Zayn further his agenda of a growing conspiracy against him. Even though he was legally eliminated from the proceedings, he will find a way to blame management — and Owens — for the loss of his chance at the Universal Championship. That feud could fold into an Intercontinental program or be separate from it. Whatever happens, however, expect Owens and Zayn to cross paths following the Elimination Chamber.

The two have feuded before several times with Zayn a face and Owens a heel. They've also been allies as heels. The one dynamic that hasn't been explored in WWE for Owens and Zayn is Zayn as the bad guy and Owens as the good guy. With WrestleMania season in full swing, this could turn into a program for the Show of Shows.