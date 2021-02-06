5 Feuds for Damian Priest on RAW

After competing in the 2021 Royal Rumble, Damian Priest had his first match on RAW against The Miz. Priest had eliminated both Miz and John Morrison during the Rumble and has briefly allied himself with music star Bad Bunny.

Priest has become the latest male NXT star to join the RAW roster in WWE. After a brief run as NXT North American Champion - and unsuccessfully challenging for the NXT title on a few occasions - he seemed more than ready to join the Blue brand or the Red brand.

The former NXT North American Champion showed up as the lone star from the Black and Gold brand in the Men's Royal Rumble match. While two or three usually show up for the Rumble, Priest was the lone representative this year. Instead, several veterans from the past - like Carlito, Hurricane and Christian - had spots.

Since Priest participated in the Royal Rumble and had a match the next night on RAW, his appearance was not a one-off situation. Sometimes, NXT stars show up in the Rumble but then go right back to NXT. Priest, on the other hand, is now officially a member of RAW. So who will The Archer of Infamy have in his sights now that he's on the Red brand? Here are five feuds for Damian Priest on RAW.

#5 Feud for Damian Priest on RAW - The Miz and John Morrison

The enmity began at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Priest not only eliminated both Miz and Morrison from the 2021 Royal Rumble but he also defeated The A-Lister in his debut match on RAW. The feud has already started and may continue for the foreseeable future. Bad Bunny has been involved as the heels destroyed his DJ equipment after he rebuked an offer to ally with The Miz and Morrison.

It continued on RAW during Miz TV as Bunny stopped Miz from using the Money in the Bank briefcase in the singles contest. Priest picked up the win and started his RAW career off with style.

The moment when one of the world's biggest music stars introduce you on your #WWERaw debut AND you get to punch a former @WWE Champion?@ArcherOfInfamy will truly live forever.#MustBeMonday pic.twitter.com/QbZHH4hlH1 — USA Network (@USA_Network) February 2, 2021

As is usually the case, heels don't take kindly to losing. When stars get eliminated in the Royal Rumble match, they usually target the person that eliminated them. Miz wanted some revenge after Bunny once again turned down his offers. WWE stars like The A-Lister and Dolph Ziggler are great first feuds for performers new to the main roster. Both are tested veterans with loads of experience. Priest might have already defeated Mr. Money in the Bank but the feud can keep going into the next pay-per-view. Morrison can face Priest in the coming weeks to extend things.