5 feuds for Seth Rollins without the Intercontinental Championship

Rollins has a number of options ahead of him.

Phillipa Marie ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 23:30 IST 2.96K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Seth Rollins has a number of options ahead of him

Seth Rollins lost his Intercontinental Championship to Dolph Ziggler earlier this week on Raw and even though he has activated his rematch clause and will fight to reclaim his title this coming week, it's highly unlikely that the former Champion will be successful.

WWE has built Rollins up into someone that could easily be the face of the company right now, which means that he doesn't actually need a title to be seen as a genuine threat. Right now the company has a Universal Champion that rarely defends his title and a face who is booed out of the building on a regular basis.

This means that Rollins could easily be seen as "The Guy" in WWE in the coming months and be pushed into feuds without a Championship. There are many superstars out there that could benefit from a feud with The Architect.

#5 Dean Ambrose

The seeds have already been planted for a feud between Seth and Dean

Dean Ambrose has been out with a tricep injury ever since December but reports have been positive over the past few weeks and it appears that he could finally be edging closer and closer to a return.

Much of the speculation surrounding The Lunatic Fringe's return to the company states that he could make his return as a heel in order to enter a feud with Seth Rollins and pick up where the duo left off.

Rollins and Ambrose dominated the wrestling world throughout 2014 as part of their first feud that ended at Hell in a Cell that year when Ambrose stepped into a feud with Bray Wyatt.

Interestingly, the feud hasn't been reversed to have Ambrose as a heel in the past four years, which is why so many fans are open to the idea of the two self-proclaimed "Wrestling Soulmates" to link up again.