5 feuds for The Fiend on SmackDown if he loses at Crown Jewel

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 154 // 30 Oct 2019, 09:02 IST

The Fiend is at risk of losing all momentum with a defeat at Crown Jewel

As difficult as it may be to admit, chances are the WWE are going to book Seth Rollins to defeat The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel this coming Thursday evening.

While they will (hopefully) attempt to protect him in defeat, the feud has done a lot of damage to Wyatt and The Fiend and the WWE will need to repair that quickly before he loses all of his momentum and slips back down the pecking order.

The WWE clearly has a very special character on their hands through The Fiend, and their next steps after Crown Jewel will be absolutely vital to saving him. We know that he is going to be a permanent fixture on SmackDown moving forward, so presuming that Thursday brings an end to his feud with Seth Rollins, let's take a look at five potential feuds for him moving forward.

#5 The Miz

The Miz is going to welcome Bray Wyatt onto Miz TV on Friday

The WWE has already advertised Bray Wyatt to appear on the SmackDown after Saudi Arabia in a MizTV segment.

It is presumed that Wyatt will appear as himself and not as The Fiend, which will be the first time we have seen him in a WWE ring in over a year.

If Wyatt does lose his match at Crown Jewel, then this could be an opportunity for him to gain back some momentum by taking out The Miz and setting up a small feud between the two.

The Fiend and Wyatt could then continue to play mind-games with The Miz over the coming weeks, before squashing him in a match at Survivor Series. While Wyatt will have no doubt been damaged by a loss to Rollins and will not quite have the same presence as he did before, this will still go some way to helping him regain some of that lost momentum and make the Fiend a force to be reckoned with on Friday nights.

